IND vs ENG: ओवल में अपनी बैटिंग से किया चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने हर किसी को हैरान, रोहित शर्मा ने ऐसे खींची साथी बल्लेबाज की टांग- VIDEO

The Oval Diaries with Rohit & Pujara 😎



Of role reversals, patience, putting up a century stand & scoring a maiden Test ton overseas - @ImRo45 chats up with @cheteshwar1👍 👍 - by @RajalArora



Full interview 🎥 👇 #TeamIndia #ENGvIND https://t.co/uchiiJPyD7 pic.twitter.com/1zuuznpOVl