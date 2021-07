122* vs 🇿🇦

140 vs 🇵🇰

102 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

104 vs 🇧🇩

103 vs 🇱🇰



On this day in 2019, @BCCI star Rohit Sharma broke the record for the most centuries in a @CricketWorldCup tournament. pic.twitter.com/z4xLYmhNNw