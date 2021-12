Ind vs SA Test: रविचंद्रन अश्विन के पास टेस्ट सीरीज में इतिहास रचने का मौका, कपिल देव और हरभजन सिंह का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने को तैयार

2018 - 38 Wickets in 10 matches

2019 - 20 wickets in 5 matches

2020 - 13 wickets in 3 matches

2021 - 52 wickets in 8 matches



Ravichandran Ashwin is the only bowler to grab 50-plus Test wickets in 2021 👏👏



Will he be able to continue his good form in South Africa?#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/sUD6GlamqU