भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने फैन्स से की जनता कर्फ्यू का पालन करने की अपील

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जानलेवा वायरस (कोविड-19) के बढ़ते हुए प्रकोप को देखते हुए 22 मार्च यानी रविवार को जनता कर्फ्यू की अपील की थी। पीएम मोदी की इस अपील को मानने के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स अपने फैन्स को प्रोत्साहित कर रहे हैं। बहुत से क्रिकेटरों ने ट्वीट कर फैन्स से इस जनता कर्फ्यू को सफल बनाने की अपील की है।
भारतीय टीम के स्टार बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने कुछ पंक्तियों के जरिये लोगों से जनता कफ्यूर् का पालन करने की अपील की है। शिखर ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट कर लोगों को अपने घरों में रहने का संदेश देते हुए कहा है कि सभी लोग सुरक्षित और सतर्क रहे।
बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ने कहा, 'कोरोना को कर देंगे हम चीर बन्दे, हिन्दुस्तानियों को पूरा है यकीन बंदे, बैठ जाओ घर पर तुम भी सब के सब, फैला देंगे फिर से हम खुशियों के रंग।' शिखर धवन के अलावा कई और क्रिकेटरों ने भी लोगों से जनता कर्फ्यू का पालन कर उसे सफल बनाने की अपील की है।
Stay indoors and stay safe 🙏🏻 #JantaCurfew #IndiaStandTogether @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/dm4ACyW7Pl— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 22, 2020
In these testing times we must all come together, stay disciplined and fight this horrid threat of #CoronaVirus. Let us all adhere to the #JantaCurfew today from 7am to 9pm. @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/Uxfm8s4hWA— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 22, 2020
Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed 🙏🙏🙏— Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) March 22, 2020
Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 22, 2020
An important message from PM @narendramodi ji to the nation to fight against #CoronaVirus.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 19, 2020
- #JantaCurfew to prepare us for upcoming challenges
- Avoid panic while buying essential supplies
It’s time we take responsibility for the well-being of our loved ones and fellow Indians
I’m not going out of my house. Not today. And not in days to come. Let’s start a revolution today with observing #JantaCurfew and then continue it for 14 days. World’s first revolution where all you need to do is to stay indoors. Can’t get easier....— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 22, 2020
उल्लेखनीय है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार रात आठ बजे देश को संबोधित करते हुए देशवासियों से 22 मार्च को जनता कर्फ्यू पालन करने का अनुरोध किया था, जिसका व्यापक असर देखने को भी मिल रहा है।
भारत में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कई नए मामले सामने आने के साथ यह संख्या बढ़ कर 370 हो गई। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने यह जानकारी दी। बिहार में कोरोना की वजह से दो मौतें हुई हैं, जिसमें एक संदिग्ध माना जा रहा है। कोरोना से अब तक देशभर में छह लोगों की जान जा चुकी है।