22 मार्च, 2020|4:07|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने फैन्स से की जनता कर्फ्यू का पालन करने की अपील

भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने फैन्स से की जनता कर्फ्यू का पालन करने की अपील

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जानलेवा वायरस (कोविड-19) के बढ़ते हुए प्रकोप को देखते हुए 22 मार्च यानी रविवार को जनता कर्फ्यू की अपील की थी। पीएम मोदी की इस अपील को मानने के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स अपने फैन्स को प्रोत्साहित कर रहे हैं। बहुत से क्रिकेटरों ने ट्वीट कर फैन्स से इस जनता कर्फ्यू को सफल बनाने की अपील की है। 

भारतीय टीम के स्टार बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने  कुछ पंक्तियों के जरिये लोगों से जनता कफ्यूर् का पालन करने की अपील की है। शिखर ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट कर लोगों को अपने घरों में रहने का संदेश देते हुए कहा है कि सभी लोग सुरक्षित और सतर्क रहे। 

जोफ्रा आर्चर ने 2014 में किया था यह ट्वीट- वह दिन आएगा, जब भागने के लिए कोई जगह नहीं बचेगी

बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ने कहा, 'कोरोना को कर देंगे हम चीर बन्दे, हिन्दुस्तानियों को पूरा है यकीन बंदे, बैठ जाओ घर पर तुम भी सब के सब, फैला देंगे फिर से हम खुशियों के रंग।'  शिखर धवन के अलावा कई और क्रिकेटरों ने भी लोगों से जनता कर्फ्यू  का पालन कर उसे सफल बनाने की अपील की है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार रात आठ बजे देश को संबोधित करते हुए देशवासियों से 22 मार्च को जनता कर्फ्यू पालन करने का अनुरोध किया था, जिसका व्यापक असर देखने को भी मिल रहा है।

जिस होटल में रुकी थीं कनिका कपूर, उसी में ठहरी थी दक्षिण अफ्रीका क्रिकेट टीम

भारत में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कई नए मामले सामने आने के साथ यह संख्या बढ़ कर 370 हो गई। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने यह जानकारी दी। बिहार में कोरोना की वजह से दो मौतें हुई हैं, जिसमें एक संदिग्ध माना जा रहा है। कोरोना से अब तक देशभर में छह लोगों की जान जा चुकी है।

