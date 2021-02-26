DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   अश्विन को बधाई देने वाले ट्वीट में युवराज सिंह ने ऐसा क्या लिख दिया कि फैन्स भड़क उठे

अश्विन को बधाई देने वाले ट्वीट में युवराज सिंह ने ऐसा क्या लिख दिया कि फैन्स भड़क उठे

yuvraj singh file photo

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का तीसरा टेस्ट मैच अहमदाबाद में खेला गया। इस डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच को टीम इंडिया ने महज दो दिन के अंदर 10 विकेट से अपने नाम किया। इसके बाद से ही पिच को लेकर काफी बहस चल रही है। कई पूर्व क्रिकेटरों का मानना है कि ऐसी पिचें टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए अच्छी नहीं हैं। इस बीच टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह ने एक ऐसा ट्वीट कर दिया, जिस पर बवाल मच गया है। ईशांत शर्मा के लिए यह 100वां टेस्ट मैच था, वहीं आर अश्विन ने इस मैच के दौरान 400 टेस्ट विकेट का आंकड़ा छुआ। इन दोनों के अलावा अक्षर पटेल ने इस मैच में कुल 11 विकेट झटके। इन तीनों को बधाई देने के लिए युवराज सिंह ने जो ट्वीट किया, उससे फैन्स काफी खफा नजर आ रहे हैं।

विराट कोहली ने बताया क्यों अक्षर की गेंदों को खेलना हुआ इतना मुश्किल

उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'मैच दो दिन में खत्म हो गया, पक्के तौर पर नहीं कह सकता कि यह टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए अच्छा है। अगर अनिल कुंबले और हरभजन सिंह इस तरह के विकेट पर गेंदबाजी करते तो उनके नाम पर 1000 और 800 विकेट दर्ज होते। फिर भी अक्षर क्या स्पैल था। बधाई। अश्विन, इशांत को बधाई।'

दो दिन में खत्म हुए टेस्ट मैच में जानिए पिच को लेकर क्या बोले रोहित

फैन्स ने कुछ ऐसे जमकर युवराज सिंह को लताड़ा-

 

