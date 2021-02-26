अश्विन को बधाई देने वाले ट्वीट में युवराज सिंह ने ऐसा क्या लिख दिया कि फैन्स भड़क उठे

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का तीसरा टेस्ट मैच अहमदाबाद में खेला गया। इस डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच को टीम इंडिया ने महज दो दिन के अंदर 10 विकेट से अपने नाम किया। इसके बाद से ही पिच को लेकर काफी बहस चल रही है। कई पूर्व क्रिकेटरों का मानना है कि ऐसी पिचें टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए अच्छी नहीं हैं। इस बीच टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह ने एक ऐसा ट्वीट कर दिया, जिस पर बवाल मच गया है। ईशांत शर्मा के लिए यह 100वां टेस्ट मैच था, वहीं आर अश्विन ने इस मैच के दौरान 400 टेस्ट विकेट का आंकड़ा छुआ। इन दोनों के अलावा अक्षर पटेल ने इस मैच में कुल 11 विकेट झटके। इन तीनों को बधाई देने के लिए युवराज सिंह ने जो ट्वीट किया, उससे फैन्स काफी खफा नजर आ रहे हैं।
विराट कोहली ने बताया क्यों अक्षर की गेंदों को खेलना हुआ इतना मुश्किल
finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?🤔However congratulations to 🇮🇳 @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant 💯— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2021
उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'मैच दो दिन में खत्म हो गया, पक्के तौर पर नहीं कह सकता कि यह टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए अच्छा है। अगर अनिल कुंबले और हरभजन सिंह इस तरह के विकेट पर गेंदबाजी करते तो उनके नाम पर 1000 और 800 विकेट दर्ज होते। फिर भी अक्षर क्या स्पैल था। बधाई। अश्विन, इशांत को बधाई।'
दो दिन में खत्म हुए टेस्ट मैच में जानिए पिच को लेकर क्या बोले रोहित
फैन्स ने कुछ ऐसे जमकर युवराज सिंह को लताड़ा-
Facts— Rajkumar Sekar (@I_Raj13) February 25, 2021
Test format
Ashwin 5 centuries
Butt hurt Yuvi 3 centuries https://t.co/gkSqjFAGzn
Have so much of respect on this Legend! Just after retiring, I believe these guys will go into stomach-burn mode!!! As per Yuvi, Bhajji is a great all rounder than Gary Sobers!!!! https://t.co/PzZKKsbdH6— Dr. Bohra. MD AIRD (@Vasheegaran) February 25, 2021
Yuvi didn't cry this much even on the day, India won World Cup in 2011! 😭😭 https://t.co/3ECqoDyogT— 󠄪 󠄪 (@ComeToGabbaMate) February 25, 2021
Disagreed totally. Why People are not understanding that England Batsman are poor in spin. During Anil Kumble and Bhajji's time there were lots of great players of spin.— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) February 25, 2021
Yuvi should not have tweeted like this to degrade Efforts of Axar and Ashwin. https://t.co/NxM3pNrHUi
Yuvi bhai hope you didn't forget that 2004 Mumbai test against Australia which was over in just 2&half days..The best bowling figures of that match 6-9 was by M.Clarke..Both Kumble&Harbhajan played that test too#INDvsENG #INDvENG #PinkBallTest https://t.co/9dEKTKQa9P— Sivaram G (@sivaramkrish13) February 25, 2021