CSK vs PBKS: कप्तान राहुल ने अकेले दम पर दिलाई पंजाब किंग्स को धमाकेदार जीत, प्लेऑफ की उम्मीदें अब भी बरकरार

Dominant performance from @PunjabKingsIPL! 💪 💪



Captain @klrahul11 leads the charge with the bat as #PBKS seal a clinical 6⃣-wicket win over #CSK. 👏 👏 #VIVOIPL #CSKvPBKS



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/z3JT9U9tHZ pic.twitter.com/rBVh6CssHf