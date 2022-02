PSL 2022: पाकिस्तानी कप्तान के सपोर्ट में उतरे विवियन रिचर्ड्स, बाबर की तुलना दिग्गज मुक्केबाज मोहम्मद अली से की

Karachi win by 22 runs🥳

Finally it's happened😉

After 9️⃣ successive defeats (8️⃣ this season) karachi finally have something to smile about🤗

Mir Hamza 4-27-4 👏

Karachi defended the lowest total in this PSL in front of a packed stadium in Lahore 💯🙌🙌#BabarAzam#KKvsLQ