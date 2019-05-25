DA Image

होमक्रिकेट

विराट से लेकर सचिन तक, इन खिलाड़ियों ने दी PM मोदी को बधाई

क्रिकेट जगत के कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को प्रचंड जीत पर बधाई दी है।

virat kohli with pm narendra modi pti

भारतीय टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली तथा मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर समेत कई क्रिकेटरों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की लोकसभा चुनावों में प्रचंड जीत के लिए बधाई दी हैं। 

क्रिकेट जगत के कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को प्रचंड जीत पर बधाई दी है। दिग्गज क्रिकेटर सचिन ने पीएम मोदी को शुभकानाएं देते हुए कहा,“नरेंद्र मोदी जी को लोकसभा चुनाव जीतने पर हार्दिक बधाई। बेहतर और नए मजबूत देश के विकास के लिए देश आपके साथ हैं।”

भारतीय कप्तान विराट ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, “नरेंद्र मोदी जी प्रधानमंत्री बनने पर शुभकमनाएं। हमें विश्वास है कि आपके नेतृत्व में भारत नए कीर्तिमान रचेगा। जय हिन्द।” 

दो बार तिहरा शतक लगाने वाले विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी पीएम को बधाई देते हुए कहा, “भारत जीत गया है। विश्व के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र ने अपना जनादेश दे दिया है। शानदार जीत के लिए श्री मोदी को बधाई। आपकी दूसरी पारी अधिक बेहतर हो और आपके नेतृत्व में देश और तरक्की करे।”

सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने भी पीएम मोदी को बधाई दी। उन्होंने लिखा, “देश के लोगों ने अपना जनादेश दे दिया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी को उनकी दूसरी पारी के लिए बहुत-बहुत शुभकानाएं। आपका यह कार्यकाल भी शानदार हो।”

इसके अलावा पार्थिव पटेल, रवींद्र जडेजा, इशांत शर्मा, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, हरभजन सिंह और रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने भी प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को लोकसभा चुनावों में मिली जीत के लिए बधाई दी है।

बता दें कि पीएम मोदी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सक्रिय रहते हैं और खिलाड़ियों से भी संवाद करते रहते हैं। वह विराट कोहली के शादी के रिसेप्शन समारोह में भी शामिल हुए थे। 

मैच 1
पाकिस्तान262/10(47.5)
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान263/7(49.4)
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान ने पाकिस्तान को 3 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 24 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 2
दक्षिण अफ्रीका338/7(50.0)
vs
श्रीलंका251/10(42.3)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका को 87 रनों से हराया
Fri, 24 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पांचवां एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
इंग्लैंड351/9(50.0)
vs
पाकिस्तान297/10(46.5)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 54 रनों से हराया
Sun, 19 May 2019 03:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान340/7(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड341/7(49.3)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 3 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 17 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
