विराट से लेकर सचिन तक, इन खिलाड़ियों ने दी PM मोदी को बधाई

भारतीय टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली तथा मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर समेत कई क्रिकेटरों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की लोकसभा चुनावों में प्रचंड जीत के लिए बधाई दी हैं।

क्रिकेट जगत के कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को प्रचंड जीत पर बधाई दी है। दिग्गज क्रिकेटर सचिन ने पीएम मोदी को शुभकानाएं देते हुए कहा,“नरेंद्र मोदी जी को लोकसभा चुनाव जीतने पर हार्दिक बधाई। बेहतर और नए मजबूत देश के विकास के लिए देश आपके साथ हैं।”

My heartiest congratulations to @narendramodi Ji & @BJP4India for winning the #LokSabhaElections2019.

The nation is with you in building a brighter and stronger New India 🇮🇳. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 23, 2019

भारतीय कप्तान विराट ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, “नरेंद्र मोदी जी प्रधानमंत्री बनने पर शुभकमनाएं। हमें विश्वास है कि आपके नेतृत्व में भारत नए कीर्तिमान रचेगा। जय हिन्द।”

Congratulations @narendramodi ji. We believe India is going to reach greater heights with your vision. Jai hind. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2019

दो बार तिहरा शतक लगाने वाले विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी पीएम को बधाई देते हुए कहा, “भारत जीत गया है। विश्व के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र ने अपना जनादेश दे दिया है। शानदार जीत के लिए श्री मोदी को बधाई। आपकी दूसरी पारी अधिक बेहतर हो और आपके नेतृत्व में देश और तरक्की करे।”

India has won. The world’s largest democracy has given it’s mandate. Many congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on being the leader of this great victory. May the second innings be even better and India continue to progress and reach greater heights. Jai Hind #VijayiBharat pic.twitter.com/uQerPssTkH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 23, 2019

सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने भी पीएम मोदी को बधाई दी। उन्होंने लिखा, “देश के लोगों ने अपना जनादेश दे दिया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी को उनकी दूसरी पारी के लिए बहुत-बहुत शुभकानाएं। आपका यह कार्यकाल भी शानदार हो।”

People of the country have given their mandate. Many congratulations to @narendramodi ji and @BJP4India for their second innings and here's hoping for another fantastic term ahead. 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 23, 2019

इसके अलावा पार्थिव पटेल, रवींद्र जडेजा, इशांत शर्मा, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, हरभजन सिंह और रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने भी प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को लोकसभा चुनावों में मिली जीत के लिए बधाई दी है।

Congratulations to @BJP4India and Shri @narendramodi ji on a resounding victory. Sincerely hope that India prospers under your leadership in the next 5 years 🙏🏼 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 23, 2019

Another stunning @narendramodi & @AmitShah partnership tracerbullets @BJP4India to poll position for second time running. Election results further reaffirm Modi Ji’s leadership of the world's largest democracy. Awesome performance #ModiSweep #IndianElections2019 #VijayiBharat pic.twitter.com/cVJhZNXMq7 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 23, 2019

Congratulations sir @narendramodi and @AmitShah nd @BJP4India team for winning the elections in style.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2019

Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the resounding victory . I sincerely hope and pray that under your able leadership the country will progress and grow to greater heights. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) May 23, 2019

A glorious start to yet another innings. Congratulations on the clean victory, @narendramodi ji. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 23, 2019

Modi ji’s astounding victory is not only the symbol of hope, stability, progress but also it’s a victory of Believers over non believers. Heartiest congratulations sir. Thank you for being a guiding force for all of us.@narendramodi — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2019

बता दें कि पीएम मोदी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सक्रिय रहते हैं और खिलाड़ियों से भी संवाद करते रहते हैं। वह विराट कोहली के शादी के रिसेप्शन समारोह में भी शामिल हुए थे।