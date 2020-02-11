 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   पाक क्रिकेटर शादाब खान पर महिला ने लगाया ब्लैकमेलिंग का आरोप, शेयर किया स्क्रीनशॉट

पाक क्रिकेटर शादाब खान पर महिला ने लगाया ब्लैकमेलिंग का आरोप, शेयर किया स्क्रीनशॉट

shadab khan photo ht

विश्व क्रिकेट में विवादों का पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम से पुराना नाता है। उनके खिलाड़ी और बोर्ड अक्सर कहीं ना कहीं विवादों में पड़ते रहते हैं और अब इस लिस्ट में एक और पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी का नाम शामिल हो गया है। बता दें कि पाकिस्तान के स्पिन गेंदबाज शादाब खान पर एक महिला ने खुद को ब्लैकमेल करने का संगीन आरोप लगाया है।

दुबई की रहने वाली अशरीना साफिया नाम की महिला ने पाक स्पिनर शादाब खान पर ब्लैकमेल करने का आरोप लगाया है। महिला ने ब्लैकमेल के आरोप को अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक लंबी पोस्ट के जरिये साझा किया है। अशरीना के मुताबिक इसके बाद शादाब उनको ब्लैकमेल करने लगे जब एक पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार ने दोनों की साथ में फोटो खींचकर उसे वायरल कर दिया।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

YES I see all the messages you guys send and it is very hard for me to accept but here we are. This is personal/vulnerable for me to share but I have a platform Alhamdulillah to do right. 🙏🏼 I’m sorry to all the girls who reached out for help when they were used and taken advantage of by the person I was with. Astaghfirullah that I believed his lies and unconsciously enabled his behavior. I have zero to gain from posting this but if I can help one girl become aware then I’m willing to jeopardize myself. I’ve been dealing with this since I moved to Dubai. Shadab is probably the first guy I’ve cared about so deeply and it’s hard to process this still. I cant address anything further for legal reasons so please respect my privacy. 🙏🏼

A post shared by Ashreena Safia M. (@ashreenasafia) on

फोटो वायरल होने के बाद शादाब ने अशरीना से कहा कि वो उनके रिश्ते के बारे में किसी को कुछ ना बताएं और उन दोनों के बीच जो कुछ चल रहा है उसे पब्लिक ना करे। अशरीना का दावा है कि इसके बाद से शादाब ने उनको धमकी देना शुरू कर दिया कि वो उनकी प्राइवेट तस्वीरों को सोशल मीडिया पर लीक कर देंगे, इसलिए अगर कोई भी उनके बारे में पूछे तो वो बोलें कि वो उनकी बस एक फैन हैं।

