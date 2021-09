PAK vs NZ: न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ होने वाली वनडे सीरीज के लिए पाकिस्तान टीम का ऐलान, 4 नए चेहरों को मिला मौका

Pakistan have named a 20-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand!



Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail, Salman Ali Agha, and Sarfaraz Ahmed miss out, while Zahid Mahmood, wicket-keeper Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are included.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/cwsqXqcdEU