NZ vs IND 4th T20I: टीम इंडिया की सुपर ओवर की 'सुपर' जीत पर वीरेंद्र सहवाग और मोहम्मद कैफ का मजेदार ट्वीट

भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच पांच मैचों की टी20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज खेली जा रही है। सीरीज का चौथा टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच वेलिंगटन के स्काय स्टेडियम में 31 जनवरी को खेला गया। टी20 इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट इतिहास में यह पहला मौका है, जब किसी सीरीज में लगातार दो सुपर ओवर मैच खेले गए हों। एक बार फिर टीम इंडिया ने न्यूजीलैंड के जबड़े से जीत छीनी और सीरीज में 4-0 की बढ़त बना ली। इस मैच के बाद पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने सोशल मीडिया पर मजेदार कमेंट्स दिए हैं। वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि इन खिलाड़ियों को हाथ में नाखून पसंद नहीं है।
These guys don’t like Finger nails. Incredible— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 31, 2020
Jab SuperOver mein result aana hai, why have the 20 overs 😀— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 31, 2020
One again what fight from India, not giving up when it was New Zealand’s game quite easily. So much to learn from and love about this Team India #NZvsInd pic.twitter.com/DTTPRVVcFr
Mighty impressed by the calm, composed and calculated innings from @im_manishpandey! Rarely gets to bat for that long, but when he did, he aced his opportunity.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 31, 2020
Also kudos to @imShard for holding his nerve in that final over! #NZvsIND
Super Over batting 101: Start it like @klrahul11, go big at the start!— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 31, 2020
End it like @imVkohli, calm, composed and with a proper cricketing shot! #INDvsNZ #KLRahul #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/UDcFUzdAZZ
सहवाग ने ट्वीट किया, 'इन लड़कों को उंगलियों में नाखून पसंद नहीं है, अविश्वसनीय!', वहीं मोहम्मद कैफ ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'जब सुपर ओवर में ही रिजल्ट आना है, तो 20 ओवर का मैच क्यों। एक बार फिर टीम इंडिया ने जबर्दस्त फाइट दिखाई, तब हार नहीं मानी, जब न्यूजीलैंड आसानी से इस मैच में जीत की तरफ बढ़ रहा था। इस टीम इंडिया से काफी कुछ सीखने के लिए है।'
टीम इंडिया की जीत पर जानिए किसने क्या कहा-
big congratualtions to team India on winning the nerve wracking game again.Shows the strength of the team. Every game there is a new hero.They enjoying every challenge thrown at them. #nzvsind #SuperOver— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 31, 2020
Another Super Over…Another Super Victory!— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 31, 2020
Great display of cricket with the bat and the ball. Congratulations #TeamIndia for this smashing 4-0 lead over New Zealand. #NZvsIND
U.N.B.E.L.I.E.V.A.B.L.E.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2020
We are going for another Super Over 😯😯 Who is winning this now? 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/rOOl2SL9LF
The King finishes it in style!!!— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) January 31, 2020
🇮🇳 go 4️⃣-0️⃣ up in the series.
And it's 100% win record for #TeamIndia in in all the super overs played till date. #NZvsIND #PlayBold
Another Super Over victory in a cliffhanger for #TeamIndia as they go 4-0 up in Wellington 👏🏻🇮🇳#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #SuperOver #NZvIND @ICC pic.twitter.com/qdYrA2DkcD— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 31, 2020
Congrats #TeamIndia on back to back wins! #INDvsNZ 🔥— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 31, 2020
2 brilliant Super Over Wins for #TeamIndia. This team is a confident lot. Defended less than 10 in two consecutive games and gone on to win it at the end. Great character 👏🏻 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/LYEJD6pUbc— VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) January 31, 2020
न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियमसन कंधे की चोट के चलते इस मैच में नहीं खेले, वहीं भारत की ओर से रोहित शर्मा, रविंद्र जडेजा और मोहम्मद शमी को आराम दिया गया। न्यूजीलैंड ने टॉस जीता और भारत को बल्लेबाजी का न्योता दिया। भारत ने 20 ओवर में आठ विकेट 165 रन बनाए। जवाब में न्यूजीलैंड ने 20 ओवर में सात विकेट पर 165 रन बनाए और एक बार फिर मैच सुपर ओवर में पहुंच गया। सुपर ओवर में न्यूजीलैंड ने 13/1 का स्कोर बनाया, जवाब में भारत ने पांच गेंद पर ही 16 रन बनाकर मैच सुपर ओवर में अपने नाम कर लिया।