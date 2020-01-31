 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   NZ vs IND 4th T20I: टीम इंडिया की सुपर ओवर की 'सुपर' जीत पर वीरेंद्र सहवाग और मोहम्मद कैफ का मजेदार ट्वीट

NZ vs IND 4th T20I: टीम इंडिया की सुपर ओवर की 'सुपर' जीत पर वीरेंद्र सहवाग और मोहम्मद कैफ का मजेदार ट्वीट

इस मैच के बाद पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने सोशल मीडिया पर मजेदार कमेंट्स दिए हैं। वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि इन खिलाड़ियों को हाथ में नाखून पसंद नहीं है।

virender sehwag pti

भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच पांच मैचों की टी20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज खेली जा रही है। सीरीज का चौथा टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच वेलिंगटन के स्काय स्टेडियम में 31 जनवरी को खेला गया। टी20 इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट इतिहास में यह पहला मौका है, जब किसी सीरीज में लगातार दो सुपर ओवर मैच खेले गए हों। एक बार फिर टीम इंडिया ने न्यूजीलैंड के जबड़े से जीत छीनी और सीरीज में 4-0 की बढ़त बना ली। इस मैच के बाद पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने सोशल मीडिया पर मजेदार कमेंट्स दिए हैं। वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि इन खिलाड़ियों को हाथ में नाखून पसंद नहीं है।

सहवाग ने ट्वीट किया, 'इन लड़कों को उंगलियों में नाखून पसंद नहीं है, अविश्वसनीय!', वहीं मोहम्मद कैफ ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'जब सुपर ओवर में ही रिजल्ट आना है, तो 20 ओवर का मैच क्यों। एक बार फिर टीम इंडिया ने जबर्दस्त फाइट दिखाई, तब हार नहीं मानी, जब न्यूजीलैंड आसानी से इस मैच में जीत की तरफ बढ़ रहा था। इस टीम इंडिया से काफी कुछ सीखने के लिए है।'

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर जानिए किसने क्या कहा-

न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियमसन कंधे की चोट के चलते इस मैच में नहीं खेले, वहीं भारत की ओर से रोहित शर्मा, रविंद्र जडेजा और मोहम्मद शमी को आराम दिया गया। न्यूजीलैंड ने टॉस जीता और भारत को बल्लेबाजी का न्योता दिया। भारत ने 20 ओवर में आठ विकेट 165 रन बनाए। जवाब में न्यूजीलैंड ने 20 ओवर में सात विकेट पर 165 रन बनाए और एक बार फिर मैच सुपर ओवर में पहुंच गया। सुपर ओवर में न्यूजीलैंड ने 13/1 का स्कोर बनाया, जवाब में भारत ने पांच गेंद पर ही 16 रन बनाकर मैच सुपर ओवर में अपने नाम कर लिया।
 

