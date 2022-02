NZ vs SA, 2nd Test: दक्षिण अफ्रीका 364 रन पर सिमटा, कगिसो रबाडा ने न्यूजीलैंड को बैकफुट पर धकेला

⛔ DAY 2 | STUMPS



Kagiso Rabada (3/37) and Marco Jansen (2/48) took control of the @BLACKCAPS innings to restrict the hosts to 157/5 at stumps of Day 2. Earlier, the #Proteas added 126 runs to their overnight total and holds a lead of 207 runs#NZvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/BatoPoWBA4