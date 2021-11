टी20 से कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद विराट कोहली ने एग्रेसन को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

2️⃣nd most T20I wins as 🇮🇳 captain ✅

Only 🇮🇳 captain to win bilateral T20I series in all SENA countries ✅

Led 🇮🇳 to their longest T20I win streak of 10 matches ✅



Thanks for taking #TeamIndia to newer heights during your tenure as T20I skipper @imVkohli💙#INDvNAM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qiOvWD8y63