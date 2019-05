सुरेश रैना को बैटिंग टिप्स देते नजर आए धौनी, VIDEO हुआ वायरल

Watch Chinna Thala getting a batting master-class from #Thala and many more exclusive behind the scenes content featuring the Super Kings only on the CSK app! Download now! Android: https://bit.ly/2I4hLZk iOS: https://apple.co/2IoaBnu #WhistlePodu #Yellove🦁💛

A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on May 2, 2019 at 4:51am PDT