ICC World Cup 2019: धौनी के बर्थडे पर वीरू का खास ट्वीट, जानिए किसने कैसे दी बधाई

Mahi bhai wishing you a very happy birthdayy!! Thanks for everything you have taught me all these years! A great friend in a Captain, a true team players and a legend who makes anything look so easy !! God bless you Mahi bhai and janam din ki bahot bahot shubhkamnaye 🙏💯 have a great day!! @mahi7781

