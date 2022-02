IND vs SL: ऐसे लग रहा घास पर किसी ने पानी नहीं डाला... चहल-अय्यर ने उड़ाई मोहम्मद सिराज की खिल्ली

From mantra of success to a guest apperance! 😎😎



Chahal TV Special: @ShreyasIyer15, with @mdsirajofficial for company, chats with @yuzi_chahal after #TeamIndia's T20I series sweep. 👌 👌 - By @Moulinparikh



Full interview 🎥 🔽 #INDvSL @Paytm https://t.co/FOL75d7bIs pic.twitter.com/4Awzp9BvIK