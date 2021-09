ENG vs IND: इंग्लैंड ने चौथे टेस्ट के लिए इस स्टार ऑलराउंडर को बनाया टीम का उपकप्तान

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 MOEEN NAMED ENGLAND VICE-CAPTAIN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Moeen Ali will be Joe Root's deputy in fourth #ENGvIND Test at The Kia Oval with Jos Buttler missing the match due to his wife expecting their second child 🏏



Root on Moeen: 💬 He is a natural leader, someone the team gravitates towards 💬