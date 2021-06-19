मिल्खा सिंह के निधन पर भावुक हुआ खेल जगत, सचिन तेंदुलकर-सानिया मिर्जा समेत दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने इस अंदाज में दी श्रद्धांजलि

क्रिकेटमिल्खा सिंह के निधन पर भावुक हुआ खेल जगत, सचिन तेंदुलकर-सानिया मिर्जा समेत दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने इस अंदाज में दी श्रद्धांजलि
भारत के महान फर्राटा धावक मिल्खा सिंह का एक महीने तक कोरोना संक्रमण से जूझने के बाद शुक्रवार देर रात निधन हो गया। इससे पहले उनकी पत्नी और भारतीय वॉलीबॉल टीम की पूर्व कप्तान निर्मल कौर ने भी कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण दम तोड़ दिया था। पद्मश्री अवॉर्ड विजेता मिल्खा सिंह 91 वर्ष के थे। उनके परिवार में उनके बेटे गोल्फर जीव मिल्खा सिंह और तीन बेटियां हैं। उनकी हालत शाम से ही खराब थी और बुखार के साथ ऑक्सीजन भी कम हो गई थी। उन्हें पिछले महीने कोरोना हुआ था और बुधवार को उनकी रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई थी। उन्हें जनरल आईसीयू में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया था। गुरुवार की शाम से पहले उनकी हालत स्थिर हो गई थी। उनके निधन पर खेल जगत में शोक की लहर है और अब अलग-अलग खेल से जुडे़ दिग्गज खिलाड़ी सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर कर उन्हें अपने अंदाज में श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। आइए इस पर एक नजर डालते हैं-
Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021
Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN
मैं आपसे वादा करता हूँ मिल्खा सिंह जी कि हम आपकी अंतिम इच्छा को पूरा करेंगे।— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2021
India has lost it's star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. My deepest condolences to the family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/mQVRvfozkB
Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest 🤲🏽 RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 18, 2021
Very sad,heartbreaking to hear flying sikh Sardar Milkha singh ji is no more.. 🙏🙏 waheguru 🙏🙏 #RIPMilkhaSinghji— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 18, 2021
A Titan who lifted the profile of athletics in a young nation, his sharp observations on Indian sport will be missed. His towering legacy will continue to inspire generations of young Indians. Rest in peace legend 🙏🏻 - @Adille1 President AFI pic.twitter.com/jtLKaGM2Bc— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 18, 2021
SAI learns with immense sadness of the demise of one of India’s greatest ever sportspersons “The Flying Sikh” Milkha Singh. A gold medalist at the CWG & Asian Games, he held the 400m National record for 38 years. Condolences to his family & the millions whom he inspired. pic.twitter.com/rZlSM9sMaD— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 18, 2021
A hero, an inspiration, a legend. His legacy will live on for generations to come. Rest in Peace, Milkha Singh sir.— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 18, 2021
Saddened by the passing away of Milkha Singh ji. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QuQfChhlru— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 19, 2021
Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Milkha SinghJi. His legacy will live on… a true legend and an icon. Condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏽— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 19, 2021
We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran 'like Milkha Singh'. And for me, that will always be the legend you leave behind. You didn't just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/SbwrqJJHx9— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 19, 2021
Sad to hear the passing away of the legend #MilkhaSingh ji. His legacy will live on for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/YgSRGaH9iP— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 19, 2021
Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Milkha Singh Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to friends & family. pic.twitter.com/s8sRuA9AeY— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 19, 2021