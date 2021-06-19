DA Image
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:12 AM
Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट  ›  मिल्खा सिंह के निधन पर भावुक हुआ खेल जगत, सचिन तेंदुलकर-सानिया मिर्जा समेत दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने इस अंदाज में दी श्रद्धांजलि

क्रिकेटमिल्खा सिंह के निधन पर भावुक हुआ खेल जगत, सचिन तेंदुलकर-सानिया मिर्जा समेत दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने इस अंदाज में दी श्रद्धांजलि

लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टीम,नई दिल्लीPublished By: Mohan Kumar
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:10 AM
मिल्खा सिंह के निधन पर भावुक हुआ खेल जगत, सचिन तेंदुलकर-सानिया मिर्जा समेत दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने इस अंदाज में दी श्रद्धांजलि
भारत के महान फर्राटा धावक मिल्खा सिंह का एक महीने तक कोरोना संक्रमण से जूझने के बाद शुक्रवार देर रात निधन हो गया। इससे पहले उनकी पत्नी और भारतीय वॉलीबॉल टीम की पूर्व कप्तान निर्मल कौर ने भी कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण दम तोड़ दिया था। पद्मश्री अवॉर्ड विजेता मिल्खा सिंह 91 वर्ष के थे। उनके परिवार में उनके बेटे गोल्फर जीव मिल्खा सिंह और तीन बेटियां हैं। उनकी हालत शाम से ही खराब थी और बुखार के साथ ऑक्सीजन भी कम हो गई थी। उन्हें पिछले महीने कोरोना हुआ था और बुधवार को उनकी रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई थी। उन्हें जनरल आईसीयू में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया था। गुरुवार की शाम से पहले उनकी हालत स्थिर हो गई थी। उनके निधन पर खेल जगत में शोक की लहर है और अब अलग-अलग खेल से जुडे़ दिग्गज खिलाड़ी सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर कर उन्हें अपने अंदाज में श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। आइए इस पर एक नजर डालते हैं-

Milkha SinghSachin TendulkarHarbhajan Singhअन्य..
