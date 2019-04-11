इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान को भारत की सड़कों पर दिखते हैं गाय और सुअर, फैन्स ने लगा दी क्लास

इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने भारत में अपनी यात्रा के दौरान देश की सड़कों को लेकर ट्वीट किया, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर प्रशंसकों ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है। दरअसल, माइकल वॉन अक्सर ऐसे ट्वीट करते रहते हैं, जिनके लिए उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल किया जाता रहता है। अब एक बार फिर भारतीय फैन्स ने वॉन को एक ट्वीट पर ट्रोल किया है। वॉन ने यह ट्वीट भारत की सड़कों को लेकर किया था।
माइकल वॉन ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, “मुझे भारत में यात्रा करना बहुत पसंद है। इस सुबह अभी तक हमने सड़कों के बीच में हाथी, गाय, ऊट, भेड़, बकरी और सुअर देखे हैं।
Love traveling in #India ... So far this morning we have seen Elephants,Cows,Camels,Sheep,Goats & Pigs all in the middle of the road ... #OnOn— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 9, 2019
भारतीय फैन्स को माइकल वॉन का यह ट्वीट अपमानजनक लगा और उन्होंने ट्विटर पर तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दी। एक प्रशंकस ने वॉन को ट्वीट करके जवाब दिया, “विश्व कप और एशेज के लिए टीम का चयन करने पर ध्यान दें। सुना है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम सही सयम पर फॉर्म में वापस आ गई है।”
focus on selecting the english team for the world cup and the ashes. Heard aussies are back in form just at the right time.— Sunit Sharma🇮🇳 (@eyemsunit) April 9, 2019
दूसरे प्रशंसक ने लिखा, “हम आपकी भावनाओं का समझते हैं क्योंकि इंग्लैंड में आपको सिर्फ सुअर ही दिखते हैं। थोड़ी वैराइटी सही होती है क्यों?”
So u found England team there .. reunion of u guys— ञिvedi ।। 🙏 (@UpmanyuKaustubh) April 9, 2019
Shows that he hasn't traveled anywhere in India. . Animals don't stand in the middle of the road and say hi to you in India. . Stop this stupid stereotyping. . https://t.co/g8D8jC7UcR— Abhinav (@Alwarpet_Dragon) April 9, 2019
I've seen the same in Yokshire. Loved it.— Mini (@arlenechristin2) April 9, 2019
Hahaha may be ur English players were travelling on the road that time #OnOn— Suprajit Sarkar (@SarkarSuprajit) April 9, 2019
I think u saw England players travelling in car or something to play IPL 😂😂😂😂we will own you in 2019#peace#Worldcup2019#ChokerEngland— Sakthi Dhoni (@SakthiDhoni_7) April 9, 2019
That's so typically British ! Mentioning love travelling , at the same time mocking India :)— Dr Rikin Gogri 🇮🇳 (@dr_rikin) April 9, 2019
Sorry that you couldn't find monkeys and donkeys , the whole UK is full of them !
एक फैन ने वॉन से पूछा - क्या आप भारत की प्रशंसा कर रहे हैं या बेइज्जी?
Are u praising India or insulting????— sharath (@sharath23811720) April 9, 2019
इसका जवाब वॉन ने कुछ यूं दिया।
Praising ... Love it ... it’s a more relaxing place than back home at the moment ... https://t.co/PrJKzCAUn7— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 9, 2019
माइकल वॉन फिलहाल, भारत में रहकर इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में एक विशेषज्ञ की भूमिका निभा रहे हैं।