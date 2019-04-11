DA Image

LOKSABHA ELECTION 2019:निशंक, हरीश, अजय भट्ट नहीं दे पाएंगे खुद को वोट
अमेठी का रण : स्मृति के नामांकन में आज शक्ति दिखाएगी भाजपा
जम्मू-कश्मीरः राजमार्ग पर रोक से राहगीरों की मुश्किलें बरकरार
IAF Air Strike: पाकिस्तानी सेना ने मीडिया को बालाकोट मदरसा दिखाया
पहले चरण की 91 सीटों पर मतदान आज, मिलेगी जनादेश की पहली झलक
राफेल मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट अपने फैसले के खिलाफ दायर रिव्यू पिटिशन पर सुनवाई को तैयार
देश में मजबूत प्रधानमंत्री होना चाहिए जिसकी आलाकमान केवल जनता हो: PM मोदी
उत्तर प्रदेश: लखनऊ के पीजीआई क्षेत्र में एक बेकाबू तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने तीन लोगों को कुचल दिया, जिससे उनकी मौके पर ही मृत्यु हो गई
यूपी: समाजवादी पार्टी ने उन्नाव से अन्ना को बनाया प्रत्याशी, आज करेंगे नामांकन
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: पहले चरण के चुनाव प्रचार का आज थमेगा शोर
होमक्रिकेट

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान को भारत की सड़कों पर दिखते हैं गाय और सुअर, फैन्स ने लगा दी क्लास

माइकल वॉन ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, “मुझे भारत में यात्रा करना बहुत पसंद है। इस सुबह अभी तक हमने सड़कों के बीच में हाथी, गाय, ऊट, भेड़, बकरी और सुअर देखे हैं।

michael vaughan getty images

इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने भारत में अपनी यात्रा के दौरान देश की सड़कों को लेकर ट्वीट किया, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर प्रशंसकों ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है। दरअसल, माइकल वॉन अक्सर ऐसे ट्वीट करते रहते हैं, जिनके लिए उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल किया जाता रहता है। अब एक बार फिर भारतीय फैन्स ने वॉन को एक ट्वीट पर ट्रोल किया है। वॉन ने यह ट्वीट भारत की सड़कों को लेकर किया था।

IPL 2019: 11 साल में पहली बार रोहित शर्मा के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा

माइकल वॉन ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, “मुझे भारत में यात्रा करना बहुत पसंद है। इस सुबह अभी तक हमने सड़कों के बीच में हाथी, गाय, ऊट, भेड़, बकरी और सुअर देखे हैं।

भारतीय फैन्स को माइकल वॉन का यह ट्वीट अपमानजनक लगा और उन्होंने ट्विटर पर तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दी। एक प्रशंकस ने वॉन को ट्वीट करके जवाब दिया, “विश्व कप और एशेज के लिए टीम का चयन करने पर ध्यान दें। सुना है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम सही सयम पर फॉर्म में वापस आ गई है।”

दूसरे प्रशंसक ने लिखा, “हम आपकी भावनाओं का समझते हैं क्योंकि इंग्लैंड में आपको सिर्फ सुअर ही दिखते हैं। थोड़ी वैराइटी सही होती है क्यों?”

एक फैन ने वॉन से पूछा - क्या आप भारत की प्रशंसा कर रहे हैं या बेइज्जी?

इसका जवाब वॉन ने कुछ यूं दिया।

माइकल वॉन फिलहाल, भारत में रहकर इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में एक विशेषज्ञ की भूमिका निभा रहे हैं। 

Match 24
किंग्स XI पंजाब197/4(20.0)
vs
मुंबई इंडियंस198/7(20.0)
मुंबई इंडियंस ने किंग्स XI पंजाब को 3 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 10 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात110/10(44.5)
vs
जिम्बाब्वे111/3(23.1)
जिम्बाब्वे ने United Arab Emirates को 7 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 10 Apr 2019 01:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 23
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स108/9(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स111/3(17.2)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने 7 विकेट से मैच जीता
Tue, 09 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 22
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद150/4(20.0)
vs
किंग्स XI पंजाब151/4(19.5)
किंग्स XI पंजाब ने 6 विकेट से मैच जीता
Mon, 08 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 25
राजस्थान रॉयल्स
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
सवाई मानसिंह स्टेडियम, जयपुर
Thu, 11 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
जिम्बाब्वे
vs
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात
हरारे स्पोर्ट्स क्लब, हरारे
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 01:00 PM IST
मैच 26
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स
vs
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स
ईडन गार्डन, कोलकाता
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST

