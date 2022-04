IPL 2022: मंयक अग्रवाल का हार के बाद अपने ही खिलाड़ियों पर फूटा गुस्सा, कहा- इन्होंने डुबोई टीम की लुटिया

A thumping win for @KKRiders 💪 💪



The @ShreyasIyer15 -led unit returns to winning ways as they beat #PBKS by 6⃣wickets👏 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/JEqScn6mWQ #TATAIPL | #KKRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/UtmnpIufGJ