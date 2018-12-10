ind vs aus: भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत पर तेंदुलकर और सहवाग ने दिया ये बयान, जानिए और किसने क्या कहा

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia 1st test) के बीच चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज जारी है। एडिलेड ओवल में भारत ने सोमवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 31 रनों से जीत दर्ज कर सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त बना ली है। भारत की इस जीत पर क्रिकेट जगत की तमाम दिग्गज हस्तियां अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रही हैं। वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट को बेस्ट बताया है। कप्तान विराट कोहली ने मैच के बाद कहा कि भारत ने हर विभाग में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया और जीत की हकदार थी।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए लोअर ऑर्डर के बल्लेबाजों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया और पांचवें दिन मैच को रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंचा दिया था। आर अश्विन ने जोश हेजलवुड का विकेट लेकर भारत को ये ऐतिहासिक जीत दिलाई। सहवाग ने इस जीत के बात ट्वीट में लिखा, 'टेस्ट क्रिकेट बेस्ट क्रिकेट है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने कड़ी टक्कर दी लेकिन अंत में टीम इंडिया बहुत अच्छी साबित हुई। पहली पारी में 41/4 के स्कोर के बाद भारत की ये जीत बहुत खास है। पुजारा के लिए शानदार मैच और बाकी गेंदबाजों ने भी बढ़िया प्रदर्शन किया। ये शानदार सीरीज होने वाली है।'

Test Cricket is Best Cricket. Great fight by Australia in the end but India were too good. Winning after being 41-4 in first innings is a special effort. Outstanding Test match for Pujara and great effort from our bowlers. Promises to be a great series #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/PEYzKuBsap — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2018

एक नजर डालते हैं कि भारत की जीत पर किसने क्या ट्वीट कियाः

Congratulations Team India! What a way to start the test series! Congratulations on the win. top stuff by @cheteshwar1 and all the bowlers doing a great job #AUSvIND — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 10, 2018

Amazing grit displayed by the Australian lower order, but this is a moment to savour for a long time for Team India. The bowlers gave it everything and let’s just enjoy this and carry the momentum into the Perth Test #AusvInd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 10, 2018

GREAT Test Match ... 2018 has been a tremendous year for the BEST format ... India deserved winners ... The celebrations of @imVkohli tell you everything ... I think we are In for a special series @FoxCricket ... Absolutely loved this week on air #Adelaide #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 10, 2018

6th Victory for India on Australian soil,first time in the first test of a series. Great fight from Australia but a fantastic Test Match and a great victory for India, one to remember for a long time #AusvInd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 10, 2018

What a way to start the series!#TeamIndia never released the pressure. Superb batting by @cheteshwar1 with crucial knocks in both innings, @ajinkyarahane88 in the 2nd innings and excellent contributions by our 4 bowlers. This has brought back memories of 2003. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4gmviaKeCC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 10, 2018

My heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia for a scintillating win in the first match of a Test series Down Under against Australia. Best wishes for the rest of the Series. @BCCI #INDvAUS — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 10, 2018