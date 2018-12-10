DA Image

ind vs aus: भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत पर तेंदुलकर और सहवाग ने दिया ये बयान, जानिए और किसने क्या कहा

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चार मैचों की सीरीज का पहला टेस्ट मैच भारत ने 31 रनों से जीत लिया है। भारत ने एडिलेड टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 31 रनों से हराया।

Virat Kohli and R Ashwin

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia 1st test) के बीच चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज जारी है। एडिलेड ओवल में भारत ने सोमवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 31 रनों से जीत दर्ज कर सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त बना ली है। भारत की इस जीत पर क्रिकेट जगत की तमाम दिग्गज हस्तियां अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रही हैं। वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट को बेस्ट बताया है। कप्तान विराट कोहली ने मैच के बाद कहा कि भारत ने हर विभाग में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया और जीत की हकदार थी।

Day-1 के मैच अपडेट के लिए यहां क्लिक करें...

Day-2 के मैच अपडेट के लिए यहां क्लिक करें...

Day-3 के मैच अपडेट के लिए यहां क्लिक करें...

Day-4 के मैच अपडेट के लिए यहां क्लिक करें...

Day-5 के मैच अपडेट के लिए यहां क्लिक करें...

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए लोअर ऑर्डर के बल्लेबाजों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया और पांचवें दिन मैच को रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंचा दिया था। आर अश्विन ने जोश हेजलवुड का विकेट लेकर भारत को ये ऐतिहासिक जीत दिलाई। सहवाग ने इस जीत के बात ट्वीट में लिखा, 'टेस्ट क्रिकेट बेस्ट क्रिकेट है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने कड़ी टक्कर दी लेकिन अंत में टीम इंडिया बहुत अच्छी साबित हुई। पहली पारी में 41/4 के स्कोर के बाद भारत की ये जीत बहुत खास है। पुजारा के लिए शानदार मैच और बाकी गेंदबाजों ने भी बढ़िया प्रदर्शन किया। ये शानदार सीरीज होने वाली है।' 

INDvAUS: ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद जानिए कप्तान विराट कोहली ने क्या कहा

ind vs aus: स्लेजिंग करते दिखे पंत, कमिंस को दिया ये चैलेंज- video

एक नजर डालते हैं कि भारत की जीत पर किसने क्या ट्वीट कियाः

पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज195/9(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश196/5(35.1)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 5 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 09 Dec 2018 12:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
भारत(250),307
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया(235),291/10
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 31 रनों से हराया
Thu, 06 Dec 2018 05:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टेस्ट
न्यूजीलैंड(274),353
vs
पाकिस्तान(348),156/10
न्यूजीलैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 123 रनों से हराया
Mon, 03 Dec 2018 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
बांग्लादेश(508),/
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज111/10
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को एक पारी और 184 रनों से हराया
Fri, 30 Nov 2018 09:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
बांग्लादेश
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज
शेरे बांग्ला नेशनल स्टेडियम, मीरपुर
Tue, 11 Dec 2018 12:30 PM IST
दूसरा टेस्ट
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
vs
भारत
पर्थ स्टेडियम, पर्थ
Fri, 14 Dec 2018 07:50 AM IST
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
बांग्लादेश
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज
सिल्हेट इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, सिल्हेट
Fri, 14 Dec 2018 12:30 PM IST

