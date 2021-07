PAK vs ENG: पाकिस्तान ने मैच तो लियाम लिविंगस्टोन ने जीता दिल, टी-20 में इंग्लैंड की तरफ से जड़ा सबसे तेज शतक

Liam Livingstone becomes just the third man to score a T20I hundred for England! 💯



It's the fastest for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, coming off just 42 balls! Brutal hitting! 💪https://t.co/5MNchn8bp7 | #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/iUhW62wqAK