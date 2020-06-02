नस्लवाद को लेकर कुमार संगकारा ने रखी अपनी बात, जानिए क्या कुछ कहा

श्रीलंका के पूर्व क्रिकेट कप्तान कुमार संगकारा ने मंगलवार को कहा कि अमेरिका में व्यवस्थित नस्लवाद और अन्याय के खिलाफ लोगों का आवाज उठाना हम सभी के लिए कड़ा सबक है। संगकारा ने आम लोगों से अपील की कि वे ऐसी संस्कृति तैयार करें जहां अज्ञानता और पूर्वाग्रह के लिए जगह नहीं हो। अमेरिका में अफ्रीकी मूल के अमेरिकी व्यक्ति फ्लॉयड की मिनियापोलिस में पिछले हफ्ते उस समय मौत हो गई जब एक श्वेत पुलिसकर्मी ने उसके हाथ बांधकर घुटने से उसका गला दबा दिया था।
इस घटना के बारे में संगकारा नस्लवाद पर अपना नजरिया रख रहे थे और उन्होंने लोगों से बेहतर समाज बनाने की अपील की। संगकारा ने ट्वीट किया, 'हम लोग, आम नागरिक, एकसाथ मिलकर बेहतरी के लिए असाधारण बदलाव ला सकते हैं, एक वैश्विक संस्कृति जहां खुलापन, सम्मान और आपसी समझ हो।' उन्होंने कहा, 'वैश्वक संस्कृति में अज्ञानता और पूर्वाग्रह के लिए कोई जगह नहीं होगी और जहां असली स्वतंत्रता होगी।' संगकारा ने कहा कि राजनीतिक नेतृत्व कुछ और नहीं बल्कि समाज का प्रतिबिंब है और यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कि बेहतर लोग भूमिका निभाएं, लोगों को इसके लिए स्वयं भी बेहतर बनना होगा।
1/8 The activism in America against systemic racism and injustice is a powerful lesson to us all.— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 2, 2020
Whichever country we live in, be it America, Sri Lanka or another, it is not the State that should determine our sensibilities and sensitivities.
That’s your choice and mine.
2/8 The State should not determine our wisdom, compassion, empathy and understanding. It should not and cannot limit the openness of our hearts and minds to others nor our ability to embrace and value difference and differences.— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 2, 2020
3/8We the people choose that ourselves— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 2, 2020
We also choose our representatives from among our own. We are responsible for the character traits they bring to government. We are responsible for the people they are or have become. Their nature has been set by our influence and nurture.
4/8 Our choices guide the State’s attitudes, actions, policy and legislation. In order to establish the best government and the best most equitable governance we need to be better people.— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 2, 2020
5/8 Our strengths and our weaknesses are mirrored in each other’s conduct and in the conduct of our elected representatives.— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 2, 2020
6/8 We the people, the ordinary citizen, can together achieve extraordinary change for the better, to set in place a world culture of openness, respect and understanding. A world culture that has no place for ignorance and prejudice and where true freedom reigns.— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 2, 2020
7/8 We have to be courageous, keep the faith and actively participate in the journey.— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 2, 2020
It’s our choices today that will determine the culture our children inherit tomorrow.
8/8 If we want to be proud of our lives, to see our children proud to carry our legacy forward and onwards, then let’s be better. Let’s demand it of ourselves, for each other, for our children.— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 2, 2020
CHOOSE.
उन्होंने कहा, 'हम अपने प्रतिनिधियों का चयन अपने बीच में से ही करते हैं। हम उन चरित्र लक्षणों के लिए जिम्मेदार हैं जिन्हें वे सरकार में लाते हैं। वे लोग जो हैं या बन गए हैं, उसके लिए हम जिम्मेदार हैं। उनकी प्रकृति हमारे प्रभाव से निर्धारित हुई है।