 DA Image
2 जून, 2020|9:55|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   नस्लवाद को लेकर कुमार संगकारा ने रखी अपनी बात, जानिए क्या कुछ कहा

नस्लवाद को लेकर कुमार संगकारा ने रखी अपनी बात, जानिए क्या कुछ कहा

Kumar Sangakkara

श्रीलंका के पूर्व क्रिकेट कप्तान कुमार संगकारा ने मंगलवार को कहा कि अमेरिका में व्यवस्थित नस्लवाद और अन्याय के खिलाफ लोगों का आवाज उठाना हम सभी के लिए कड़ा सबक है। संगकारा ने आम लोगों से अपील की कि वे ऐसी संस्कृति तैयार करें जहां अज्ञानता और पूर्वाग्रह के लिए जगह नहीं हो। अमेरिका में अफ्रीकी मूल के अमेरिकी व्यक्ति फ्लॉयड की मिनियापोलिस में पिछले हफ्ते उस समय मौत हो गई जब एक श्वेत पुलिसकर्मी ने उसके हाथ बांधकर घुटने से उसका गला दबा दिया था।

इस घटना के बारे में संगकारा नस्लवाद पर अपना नजरिया रख रहे थे और उन्होंने लोगों से बेहतर समाज बनाने की अपील की। संगकारा ने ट्वीट किया, 'हम लोग, आम नागरिक, एकसाथ मिलकर बेहतरी के लिए असाधारण बदलाव ला सकते हैं, एक वैश्विक संस्कृति जहां खुलापन, सम्मान और आपसी समझ हो।' उन्होंने कहा, 'वैश्वक संस्कृति में अज्ञानता और पूर्वाग्रह के लिए कोई जगह नहीं होगी और जहां असली स्वतंत्रता होगी।' संगकारा ने कहा कि राजनीतिक नेतृत्व कुछ और नहीं बल्कि समाज का प्रतिबिंब है और यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कि बेहतर लोग भूमिका निभाएं, लोगों को इसके लिए स्वयं भी बेहतर बनना होगा।

उन्होंने कहा, 'हम अपने प्रतिनिधियों का चयन अपने बीच में से ही करते हैं। हम उन चरित्र लक्षणों के लिए जिम्मेदार हैं जिन्हें वे सरकार में लाते हैं। वे लोग जो हैं या बन गए हैं, उसके लिए हम जिम्मेदार हैं। उनकी प्रकृति हमारे प्रभाव से निर्धारित हुई है।
 

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान ePaper मुफ्त में पढ़िए।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Let us create culture which has no place for prejudice kumar Sangakkara on racism

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

2019 WC फाइनल में खेलने वाला यह इंग्लिश क्रिकेटर अब खेल सकता है दूसरे देश के लिए

2019 WC फाइनल में खेलने वाला यह इंग्लिश क्रिकेटर अब खेल सकता है दूसरे देश के लिए

कैफ और यूसुफ पठान ने शेन वॉर्न की जमकर की तारीफ, कहा- उनकी कप्तानी से सभी कप्तानों को सीख लेनी चाहिए

कैफ और यूसुफ पठान ने शेन वॉर्न की जमकर की तारीफ, कहा- उनकी कप्तानी से सभी कप्तानों को सीख लेनी चाहिए

फिटनेस को लेकर कैफ के कमेंट पर इरफान पठान को लगी 'मिर्ची', कहा- हम क्या चने बेच रहे थे

फिटनेस को लेकर कैफ के कमेंट पर इरफान पठान को लगी 'मिर्ची', कहा- हम क्या चने बेच रहे थे

इशांत शर्मा सेंचुरी बना लेते तो पूरी टीम बालकनी से कूद जाती, जानिए क्या है पूरा किस्सा

इशांत शर्मा सेंचुरी बना लेते तो पूरी टीम बालकनी से कूद जाती, जानिए क्या है पूरा किस्सा

आकाश चोपड़ा ने चुना मौजूदा ODI XI, विराट और रोहित टीम में, लेकिन दोनों में से किसी को नहीं मिली कप्तानी

आकाश चोपड़ा ने चुना मौजूदा ODI XI, विराट और रोहित टीम में, लेकिन दोनों में से किसी को नहीं मिली कप्तानी

घर जा रहे लोगों को खाना और मास्क बांटने पहुंचे मोहम्मद शमी- Video

घर जा रहे लोगों को खाना और मास्क बांटने पहुंचे मोहम्मद शमी- Video

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#बिहार बोर्ड मैट्रिक रिजल्ट 2020#कोरोना वायरस#क्राइम#जॉब्स#अनोखी

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें