INDvsWI: फिर फ्लॉप हुए केएल राहुल, फैन्स ने विराट कोहली पर लगाया 'भेदभाव' का आरोप

एक बार फिर से टीम इंडिया के ओपनर केएल राहुल फ्लॉप साबित हुए। जिसके बाद उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल किया गया। इसके साथ ही फैन्स विराट कोहली और सलेक्टर्स पर भी जमकर बरसे। 

kl rahul pti

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच दूसरा टेस्ट मैच जमैका के सबीना पार्क में खेला जा रहा है। वेस्टइंडीज के कप्तान जेसन होल्डर ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला लिया। इस मैच में एक बार फिर से टीम इंडिया के ओपनर केएल राहुल फ्लॉप साबित हुए। जिसके बाद उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल किया गया। इसके साथ ही फैन्स विराट कोहली और सलेक्टर्स पर भी जमकर बरसे। 

होल्डर ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया। होल्डर ने अपनी एक बेहतरीन स्विंग करती गेंद पर लोकेश राहुल (13) को स्लिप पर पदार्पण कर रहे रखीम कॉर्नवाल के हाथों कैच कराया। राहुल ने 26 गेंदें खेली और दो चौके जड़े। केएल राहुल पिछले कुछ वक्त से बतौर ओपनर लगातार फ्लॉप हो रहे हैं। पहले टेस्ट में भी वह कुछ खास नहीं कर पाए थे। बावजूद इसके रोहित शर्मा को एक बार फिर से नजरअंदाज कर केएल राहुल को मौका दिया गया।

INDvsWI: पुजारा का विकेट और दो शानदार कैच, रहकीम कॉर्नवाल को फैन्स ने ऐसे किया सलाम

विराट कोहली ने सबीना पार्क में कुछ ऐसे जीता दिल, देखें- VIDEO

केएल राहुल को दूसरे टेस्ट में प्लेइंग इलेवन में चुने जाने के फैन्स काफी नाराज थे। इसके बाद वह सिर्फ 13 रन की पारी खेलकर आउट हो गए, जिसके बाद फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर विराट कोहली और सलेक्टर्स को काफी खरी-खोटी सुनाई और उनपर रोहित शर्मा के साथ भेदभाव करने का आरोप भी लगाया। इसके साथ ही फैन्स ने विराट कोहली से रोहित शर्मा को प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल नहीं किए जाने की वजह भी पूछी। 

बता दें कि भारत ने सबीना पार्क मैदान पर वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेले जा रहे दूसरे और आखिरी टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन शुक्रवार (30 अगस्त) का अंत पांच विकेट के नुकसान पर 264 रनों के साथ किया है। भारत की तरफ से जहां कप्तान विराट कोहली ने 76 और मयंक अग्रवाल ने 55 रन बनाए। वहीं, विंडीज के कप्तान जेसन होल्डर ने तीन विकेट लेकर यह सुनिश्चित किया कि भारत पहले ही दिन बड़ा स्कोर न करे। मयंक और कोहली दोनों के विकेट होल्डर ने लिए। एक तरह से पहला दिन दोनों टीमों के लिए मिला जुला रहा। स्टंप्स तक हनुमा विहारी 42 और ऋषभ पंत 27 रन बनाकर खेल रहे हैं। 

Match 12
केमैन आइलैंड114/10(19.2)
vs
बरमूडा115/4(16.3)
बरमूडा ने केमैन आइलैंड को 6 विकटों से हराया
Mon, 26 Aug 2019 12:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 11
केमैन द्वीप173/8(20.0)
vs
यू. एस. ए158/8(20.0)
केमैन द्वीप ने 15 रनों से मैच जीता
Sun, 25 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 10
बरमूडा116/10(19.5)
vs
केमैन द्वीप120/2(13.1)
केमैन द्वीप ने 8 विकेट से मैच जीता
Sun, 25 Aug 2019 12:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 9
केमैन आइलैंड66/9(20.0)
vs
यू. एस. ए70/1(9.4)
यू. एस. ए ने केमैन आइलैंड को 9 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 24 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
श्रीलंका
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
पल्लेकेले इंटरनॅशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, कॅन्डी
Sun, 01 Sep 2019 07:00 PM IST
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
श्रीलंका
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
पल्लेकेले इंटरनॅशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, कॅन्डी
Tue, 03 Sep 2019 07:00 PM IST
चौथाटेस्ट
इंग्लैंड
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
ओल्ड ट्रैफोर्ड, मैनचेस्टर
Wed, 04 Sep 2019 03:30 PM IST

