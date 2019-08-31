INDvsWI: फिर फ्लॉप हुए केएल राहुल, फैन्स ने विराट कोहली पर लगाया 'भेदभाव' का आरोप

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच दूसरा टेस्ट मैच जमैका के सबीना पार्क में खेला जा रहा है। वेस्टइंडीज के कप्तान जेसन होल्डर ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला लिया। इस मैच में एक बार फिर से टीम इंडिया के ओपनर केएल राहुल फ्लॉप साबित हुए। जिसके बाद उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल किया गया। इसके साथ ही फैन्स विराट कोहली और सलेक्टर्स पर भी जमकर बरसे।

होल्डर ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया। होल्डर ने अपनी एक बेहतरीन स्विंग करती गेंद पर लोकेश राहुल (13) को स्लिप पर पदार्पण कर रहे रखीम कॉर्नवाल के हाथों कैच कराया। राहुल ने 26 गेंदें खेली और दो चौके जड़े। केएल राहुल पिछले कुछ वक्त से बतौर ओपनर लगातार फ्लॉप हो रहे हैं। पहले टेस्ट में भी वह कुछ खास नहीं कर पाए थे। बावजूद इसके रोहित शर्मा को एक बार फिर से नजरअंदाज कर केएल राहुल को मौका दिया गया।

विराट कोहली ने सबीना पार्क में कुछ ऐसे जीता दिल, देखें- VIDEO

केएल राहुल को दूसरे टेस्ट में प्लेइंग इलेवन में चुने जाने के फैन्स काफी नाराज थे। इसके बाद वह सिर्फ 13 रन की पारी खेलकर आउट हो गए, जिसके बाद फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर विराट कोहली और सलेक्टर्स को काफी खरी-खोटी सुनाई और उनपर रोहित शर्मा के साथ भेदभाव करने का आरोप भी लगाया। इसके साथ ही फैन्स ने विराट कोहली से रोहित शर्मा को प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल नहीं किए जाने की वजह भी पूछी।

Averaging Just 35 in Test Cricket, But For Selectors, He is A Bradman.

Rohit Sharma Average 40 in Test Cricket & Also has An Average Of 70 in Last Two Years in Test Cricket



KL Rahul - one of the most overrated batsman in test cricket !#INDvWI @GadhviLaxman pic.twitter.com/wo92uWLag3 — Prashant (@prashant_7_) August 30, 2019

I wonder how many KL Rahul failures can Kohli tolerate before he gives one chance to Rohit. Against an average bowling attack he has failed to cross even 50 runs in three innings. — Ninad (@Ninad_chaubal) August 30, 2019

@imVkohli sir ek baar mauka to dijiye 🙄🙄 rohit sir ko aajtk continue 3 test nhi khilaye 😑😑 or kl rahul ko to pucho hi mt 😕😕 kya bhai rohit se problems h kya aapko — Harish Gupta (@HrharryI) August 30, 2019

Another flop show from kl rahul whi is out of form and he is getting continuous chances and the man who is in form rohit sharma is not getting any chances ...what is your view point on this?@vikrantgupta73 — Mayank Goenka (@MayankGoenka11) August 30, 2019

It's time to drop @klrahul11 🤦 Sorry to say He us not capable 8 tests and no 50s still This says a lotttttttttt #Fuckedup #KLRahul #INDvWI #INDvsWI #WIvsIND — Elango (@KLassy_elegance) August 31, 2019

In test cricket#KLRahul - Opener batman#rohitsharma - Middle order batman

Team India के Opener batman's से अच्छा तो middle order के batman's का Average अच्छा है

ऐसे कैसे चलेगा #viratkholi भाईया जी pic.twitter.com/IquqntqwYt — Arun Rai (@ArunRai89954000) August 31, 2019

#KLRahul's last 25 test inn

10,4,0,16,54,4,13,8,10,23,36,19,0,37,149,0,4,33*,2,44,2,0,9,44,38 -> 559Runs(Avg-23.59)

Had #RohitSharma been given consistent chances like KL,he would've cemented his place nd could be an asset in test cricket too.#INDvsWI — Anand Sharma (@CroodPhoenix) August 30, 2019

At some point of time the selectors have to make a call on #KLRahul He is wasting all the good opportunities. A test average of 35 is not going to get him in any top team in the world. Surely it's time for Shubman Gill? #WIvsIND #INDvWI — Sashikumar (@RealSashi) August 30, 2019

#KLRahul has hit a lean patch for a while now. Let's admit he is lucky to get such a long rope. But then,the same happened with #Rohit & #Ishant & here they are today for the long haul. The team management has seen something in #Rahul that we can't see. So let's trust the process — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) August 30, 2019

बता दें कि भारत ने सबीना पार्क मैदान पर वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेले जा रहे दूसरे और आखिरी टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन शुक्रवार (30 अगस्त) का अंत पांच विकेट के नुकसान पर 264 रनों के साथ किया है। भारत की तरफ से जहां कप्तान विराट कोहली ने 76 और मयंक अग्रवाल ने 55 रन बनाए। वहीं, विंडीज के कप्तान जेसन होल्डर ने तीन विकेट लेकर यह सुनिश्चित किया कि भारत पहले ही दिन बड़ा स्कोर न करे। मयंक और कोहली दोनों के विकेट होल्डर ने लिए। एक तरह से पहला दिन दोनों टीमों के लिए मिला जुला रहा। स्टंप्स तक हनुमा विहारी 42 और ऋषभ पंत 27 रन बनाकर खेल रहे हैं।