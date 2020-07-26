कारगिल विजय दिवस पर इंडियन क्रिकेटरों ने ऐसे किया भारतीय सेना को सलाम

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: आज पूरे भारत के लोग कारगिल युद्ध में पाकिस्तान पर भारत की जीत की 21वीं वर्षगांठ पर शहीद सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे हैं। इस युद्ध में भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों को परास्त कर विजयी पताका फहराया था। इस मौके पर जांबाज शहीदों को सलामी दी गई और उनकी याद में दो मिनट का मौन भी रखा गया। इस खास मौके पर भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने भी रविवार को मातृभूमि की सुरक्षा के लिए अपने जीवन का बलिदान देने वाले सेना के शहीदों को अपने अंदाज में नमन किया है।
आइए नजर डालते हैं कि उन्होंने किस तरह वीर जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी है-
Saluting the valour and courage of our brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our Nation, all to keep all of us safe. 🙏🏼 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2020
The countless stories of valour & selfless sacrifices of our 🇮🇳 Defence Forces during the Kargil War are awe-inspiring.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2020
We shall always remain indebted to their service to our nation! 🙏🏻 #KargilVijayDiwas
I salute the courage and selflessness of our brave soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The armed forces are our nation's pride, and we will forever be indebted to them. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🙏🏻#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/vDQFNWROiC— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 26, 2020
जो मेरे भाई कार्गिल के युद्ध में शहीद हुए देश के लिए क़ुर्बानी दी ताकि हम सब ख़ुशहाल जीवन व्यतीत कर सकें उन सब फ़ौजी भाइयों को बोहोत बोहोत सत्कार..भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas2020 जय हिन्द— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 26, 2020
Real heroes don't have a name on the back of their jerseys. They wear their country's flag! #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/vaQ0FgclFZ— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 26, 2020
Tribute to all the bravehearts on #KargilVijayDivas . Always indebted to the gallantry and sacrifice of our armed forces. Jai Hind ! pic.twitter.com/M2kscDOZpG— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2020
On the #KargilVijayDiwas, I bow my head in respect to the real heroes of India, those who sacrifice themselves so we can breathe freedom. We will, forever, be in their debt. @adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy #CourageInKargil#JaiHind— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 26, 2020
Video courtesy: @NorthernComd_IA
Saluting the valour and courage of our bravehearts, who selflessly protect us throughout the day and night 🙏🏼— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2020
Aap ho, toh hum hain. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas
21 years on, the Indian Armed Forces continue to protect and inspire each and everyone of us. Salute to their bravery! #KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 26, 2020
Fearless and valiant. Our soldiers put their lives on the line to keep us safe. I salute you. Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 26, 2020
Saluting and paying tribute to all martyrs and living heroes of #KargilWar on #KargilVijayDiwas2020 who sacrificed their lives only to protect ours! Jai hind! 🙏 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDivas #kargilheros pic.twitter.com/0HXqCRTXpn— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 26, 2020
I salute our brave heroes of the armed forces for upholding the honour & integrity of our nation and my deepest respect to every soldier for protecting our motherland.🇮🇳🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas2020— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 26, 2020
Salute to all the bravehearts who gave up their tomorrow for our today. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/QF0oXLRCEe— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 26, 2020
Extending my tribute to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives to protect our nation.— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) July 26, 2020
Jai Hind!🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDivas pic.twitter.com/l9I7ZsxBdi
Remembering the selfless sacrifices of our brave soldiers who gave up their lives protecting our nation. 🙏 #KargilVijayDiwas— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 26, 2020