 DA Image
26 जुलाई, 2020|4:52|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   कारगिल विजय दिवस पर इंडियन क्रिकेटरों ने ऐसे किया भारतीय सेना को सलाम

कारगिल विजय दिवस पर इंडियन क्रिकेटरों ने ऐसे किया भारतीय सेना को सलाम

kargil diwas indian army indian cricketers photo-twitter

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: आज पूरे भारत के लोग कारगिल युद्ध में पाकिस्तान पर भारत की जीत की 21वीं वर्षगांठ पर शहीद सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे हैं। इस युद्ध में भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों को परास्त कर विजयी पताका फहराया था। इस मौके पर जांबाज शहीदों को सलामी दी गई और उनकी याद में दो मिनट का मौन भी रखा गया। इस खास मौके पर भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने भी रविवार को मातृभूमि की सुरक्षा के लिए अपने जीवन का बलिदान देने वाले सेना के शहीदों को अपने अंदाज में नमन किया है।

आइए नजर डालते हैं कि उन्होंने किस तरह वीर जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी है-

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान का ePaper पढ़ें।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 cricket fraternity salutes indian army with this way sachin tendulkar virat kohli yuvraj singh harbhajan singh vvs laxman kuldeep yadav shikhar dhawan

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

Covid-19: कोरोना वायरस को विकसित होने से रोकेंगी ये 21 दवाएं

Covid-19: कोरोना वायरस को विकसित होने से रोकेंगी ये 21 दवाएं

प्रोटीन और ओमेगा-3 फैटी एसिड के लिए अंडे, चिकन, मछली खाएं

प्रोटीन और ओमेगा-3 फैटी एसिड के लिए अंडे, चिकन, मछली खाएं

Covid-19:मोटापा कंट्रोल करने पर हो सकता है कोरोना वायरस का खतरा कम

Covid-19:मोटापा कंट्रोल करने पर हो सकता है कोरोना वायरस का खतरा कम

घर से दूर जाकर काम करना चाहते हैं तो ये 7 देश स्वागत को हैं तैयार, जानें मकसद और खर्च

घर से दूर जाकर काम करना चाहते हैं तो ये 7 देश स्वागत को हैं तैयार, जानें मकसद और खर्च

भारत में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों में बुखार नहीं प्रमुख लक्षण,शोध में खुलासा

भारत में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों में बुखार नहीं प्रमुख लक्षण,शोध में खुलासा

बिजली का इतना बिल देख हैरान हुए हरभजन सिंह, पूछा- पूरे मोहल्ले का लगा दिया क्या?

बिजली का इतना बिल देख हैरान हुए हरभजन सिंह, पूछा- पूरे मोहल्ले का लगा दिया क्या?

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#कोरोना वायरस#दिलबेचारा#क्राइम#जॉब्स#अनोखी

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें