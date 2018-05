IPL2018: इमोशनल मेसेज के साथ वॉर्न, स्टोक्स और बटलर ने छोड़ा राजस्थान रॉयल्स का साथ

A massive thank you to everyone involved in the very special @rajasthanroyals set up! What an amazing few weeks in India with some fantastic memories made on and off the pitch. Such a great changing room to be a part of and incredible family feel the franchise have developed. Have loved my time with everyone and I will be watching on Saturday as we make it through to the play offs!! #hallabol

A post shared by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) on May 16, 2018 at 12:09am PDT