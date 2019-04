जानिए क्यों जेम्स फॉकनर को देनी पड़ी सफाई कि 'वो गे नहीं हैं'

There seems to be a misunderstanding about my post from last night, I am not gay, however it has been fantastic to see the support from and for the LBGT community. Let’s never forget love is love, however @robjubbsta is just a great friend. Last night marked five years of being house mates! Good on everyone for being so supportive.

