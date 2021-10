T20 World Cup 2021 IND vs NZ: पहले लंबे ब्रेक को मददगार बताने के बाद कोहली ने इसे 'हास्यास्पद' बताया

🚨 Team News 🚨



2⃣ changes for #TeamIndia as Ishan Kishan & Shardul Thakur are named in the team. #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZXELFVZhDp



Here's our Playing XI 🔽 pic.twitter.com/6xDKILf9lr