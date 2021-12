फ्लाइट के बीच इशांत शर्मा ने बैग खोला, तो विराट कोहली ने ले लिए मजे- Video

From Mumbai to Jo'Burg! 👍 👍



Capturing #TeamIndia's journey to South Africa 🇮🇳 ✈️ 🇿🇦 - By @28anand



Watch the full video 🎥 🔽 #SAvINDhttps://t.co/dJ4eTuyCz5 pic.twitter.com/F0qCR0DvoF