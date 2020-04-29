 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   इरफान खान के निधन से क्रिकेट जगत भी सन्न, सहवाग, गंभीर से लेकर शिखर धवन तक जानिए किसने क्या कहा

इरफान खान के निधन से क्रिकेट जगत भी सन्न, सहवाग, गंभीर से लेकर शिखर धवन तक जानिए किसने क्या कहा

irrfan khan

बॉलीवुड एक्टर इरफान खान का 53 साल की उम्र में बुधवार को निधन हो गया। इरफान को कोलन इंफेक्शन की वजह से मंगलवार को कोकिलाबेन हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट किया गया था, वो आईसीयू में थे। इरफान खान के निधन से क्रिकेट जगह भी सन्न है। गौतम गंभीर,  वीरेंद्र सहवाग, मोहम्मद कैफ से लेकर सुरेश रैना और आर अश्विन तक तमाम क्रिकेटरों ने इरफान के निधन पर ट्वीट्स किए हैं। 2018 में इरफान खान को न्यूरोइंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर का पता चला था, जिसका इलाज वो लंदन में करा रहे थे।

अलविदा: इरफान खान का 53 साल की उम्र में मुंबई के अस्पताल में निधन

उनकी तबीयत में कुछ सुधार आया था, जिसके बाद वो भारत लौट आए थे। हाल ही में इरफान की मां का भी निधन हुआ था, लॉकडाउन के चलते वो अपनी मां के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल नहीं हो सके थे।

जब कैंसर से लड़ रहे इरफान ने नोट में लिखा था, मैं सरेंडर कर चुका हूं..

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्वीट किया, 'एक शानदार एक्टर और शानदार टैलेंट। उनके परिवार और चाहनेवालों के साथ मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना है।' अनिल कुंबले, गौतम गंभीर, सुरेश रैना, आर अश्विन, हर्षा भोगले, शिखर धवन, आकाश चोपड़ा ने भी इरफान खान के निधन पर शोक जताया है और उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है। इरफान के निधन पर देखिए किसने क्या ट्वीट किया-
 

