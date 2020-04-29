इरफान खान के निधन से क्रिकेट जगत भी सन्न, सहवाग, गंभीर से लेकर शिखर धवन तक जानिए किसने क्या कहा

बॉलीवुड एक्टर इरफान खान का 53 साल की उम्र में बुधवार को निधन हो गया। इरफान को कोलन इंफेक्शन की वजह से मंगलवार को कोकिलाबेन हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट किया गया था, वो आईसीयू में थे। इरफान खान के निधन से क्रिकेट जगह भी सन्न है। गौतम गंभीर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, मोहम्मद कैफ से लेकर सुरेश रैना और आर अश्विन तक तमाम क्रिकेटरों ने इरफान के निधन पर ट्वीट्स किए हैं। 2018 में इरफान खान को न्यूरोइंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर का पता चला था, जिसका इलाज वो लंदन में करा रहे थे।
अलविदा: इरफान खान का 53 साल की उम्र में मुंबई के अस्पताल में निधन
उनकी तबीयत में कुछ सुधार आया था, जिसके बाद वो भारत लौट आए थे। हाल ही में इरफान की मां का भी निधन हुआ था, लॉकडाउन के चलते वो अपनी मां के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल नहीं हो सके थे।
जब कैंसर से लड़ रहे इरफान ने नोट में लिखा था, मैं सरेंडर कर चुका हूं..
A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 29, 2020
Condolences to his family and well - wishers #IrfanKhan
वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्वीट किया, 'एक शानदार एक्टर और शानदार टैलेंट। उनके परिवार और चाहनेवालों के साथ मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना है।' अनिल कुंबले, गौतम गंभीर, सुरेश रैना, आर अश्विन, हर्षा भोगले, शिखर धवन, आकाश चोपड़ा ने भी इरफान खान के निधन पर शोक जताया है और उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है। इरफान के निधन पर देखिए किसने क्या ट्वीट किया-
There are actors who have the ability to move you with every performance, irrespective of role or medium! Irrfan Khan was one of those rare gems! Indispensable. He went too soon! RIP!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 29, 2020
R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dh6QdDs9nh— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 29, 2020
Saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family. One of my favourite actors, gone too soon. His work will live on forever. RIP, Irrfan. pic.twitter.com/nEbbiPfEu7— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 29, 2020
Oh My God....one of my favourite actors of modern times is no more. The untimely passing of Irrfan Khan is shocking and deeply saddening. May His Soul Rest In Peace. Went away way too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 29, 2020
Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #ripirfankhan pic.twitter.com/kXe7FfNvuP— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020
Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrrfanKhan. A wonderful actor. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 29, 2020
In grief on reading of the passing of #IrrfanKhan. So much energy, so much intensity taken away so soon. My heartfelt condolences to Sutapa and the children. His work lives forever.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2020