IPL 2022: जोस बटलर ने किया खुलासा- अगर क्रिकेटर नहीं होते तो बनते पोस्टमास्टर

Ash to Jos: What's your first impression of me?

All of us: 👀🍿



This is a conversation you don't want to miss! 😍#MeeshoForTheRoyalsShopping | #RoyalsShopAtMeesho | #RoyalsFamily | @Meesho_Official | @ashwinravi99 | @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/sBNdKd3I22