IPL 2022: आकाश चोपड़ा को उम्मीद, श्रेयस अय्यर होंगे मार्की लिस्ट के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी; बन सकते हैं KKR या RCB के कप्तान

𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙉𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙚𝙜𝙖 𝘼𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 💪🏻



A bidding war on the cards 👍🏻 👍🏻



Here are the 1⃣0⃣ Marquee Players at the 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ #IPLAuction 🔽 pic.twitter.com/lOF1hBCp8o