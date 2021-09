It's a Sunday and it's the #VIVOIPL double-header day! 👏 👏



A cracking contest is on the cards in Dubai as the @imVkohli-led @RCBTweets square off against @ImRo45's @mipaltan. 👌👌 #RCBvMI



❤️ or 💙 - which team are you supporting tonight❓🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/nFSDHllh93