IPL 2021 DC vs RCB: बैंगलोर की आईपीएल में 100वीं जीत, हार के बावजूद दिल्ली ने टॉप पर रहकर किया लीग चरण का समापन

A century of wins in the #IPL and to bring it up with a last ball 6️⃣ was just perfect. 💯



Drop a ❤️ for this team, 12th Man Army! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2021 #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/d4V0C2Az6a