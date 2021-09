Team Update!



2⃣ changes for @KKRiders as Tim Southee & Sandeep Warrier picked in the team.



1⃣ change for @DelhiCapitals as @stevesmith49 named in the team. #VIVOIPL #KKRvDC



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/TVHaNszqnd



Here are the Playing XIs 🔽 pic.twitter.com/rc8pABntKS