IPL 2021: राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान डेविड वॉर्नर की ऐसी तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल, जो आपको भी कर देंगी भावुक

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2021 अभी तक सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद टीम के लिए किसी बुरे सपने से कम नहीं रहा है। टीम ने कुल सात मैच खेले हैं, जिसमें से महज एक में उसे जीत नसीब हुई, जबकि छह बार हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। सातवें मैच से पहले डेविड वॉर्नर से कप्तानी छीन ली गई और उनकी जगह केन विलियमसन को नया कप्तान बनाया गया। इतना ही नहीं राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ वॉर्नर को प्लेइंग XI में भी जगह नहीं मिली। मैच के दौरान वॉर्नर मैदान पर खिलाड़ियों के लिए ड्रिंक्स ले जाते दिखे और बाउंड्री के बाहर गेंद कलेक्ट करते नजर आए। फैन्स इससे काफी दुखी हैं और सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद टीम मैनेजमेंट पर अपना गुस्सा निकाला।
वॉर्नर की कप्तानी में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद आईपीएल खिताब जीत चुका है और वह इस फ्रेंचाइजी टीम की ओर से सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ी भी हैं। उनको कप्तानी और प्लेइंग XI से हटाए जाने को लेकर विलियमसन, कोच ट्रेवर बेलिस और मेंटर टॉम मूडी अपनी बात रख चुके हैं। विलियमसन ने कहा, 'जीत के लिए जरूरत से ज्यादा आतुर होने की जगह हमें इस बात पर ध्यान देना होगा कि हमें कैसे आगे बढ़ना है। वॉर्नर विश्वस्तरीय खिलाड़ी हैं और हम कई ऑप्शन पर चर्चा कर रहे हैं, मैं इस बात को लेकर आश्वस्त हूं कि इस बारे में काफी चर्चा होगी।' राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान वॉर्नर की कई तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं।
This makes me sad. David Warner certainly deserves better than this. pic.twitter.com/4U1kjkqwLb— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) May 2, 2021
April 26: David Warner questions SRH's selectors over team combination— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 2, 2021
May 1: Warner is replaced by Williamson as captain
May 2: Warner is dropped
Meanwhile he can't even go home as Australian citizens returning from India could face up to 5 years in jail & fines #Ipl2021
David Warner happily collecting balls running here and there outside the fence and throwing inside instead of sitting in the dugout. He's so passionate about involving himself in the game, hard days for him. pic.twitter.com/WQ2uCn1A0T— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2021
David Warner Dropped : It's the “Black Day” of Indian Premier League pic.twitter.com/AMSoZ7ifco— 𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐍 (@Nitin__10) May 2, 2021
David Warner just outside the boundary rope, many could have just sit in the dugout but Warner talking to the players in the ground of #SRH - Great respect for him. pic.twitter.com/TYAG58XjCy— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021
Warner is crying..😭 can't see him like this.— Ritesh Kumar Thakur (@Riteshkumar_74) May 2, 2021
SRH will never win the IPL. Winning or losing is a part of the game. SRH's management is so worst. Shame on them.#SRHvsRR#davidwarner pic.twitter.com/WLdNYaI9uc
David Warner a complete team man all committed but this is so heartbreaking.💔#RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/LKpSnQgLgQ— Ƥ (@Pallette_) May 2, 2021
Believe me— Shiva Shankar (@shiva_838476) May 1, 2021
This guy deserve a Better team and management than #SRH #DavidWarner #KaneWilliamson #StarSports1Telugu #loveuhwarner pic.twitter.com/GkdnSUWNL2
कप्तान बदलने के बाद भी सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की किस्मत नहीं बदली और टीम को राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ 55 रनों से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।