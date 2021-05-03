DA Image
3 मई, 2021|9:55|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   IPL 2021: राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान डेविड वॉर्नर की ऐसी तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल, जो आपको भी कर देंगी भावुक

IPL 2021: राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान डेविड वॉर्नर की ऐसी तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल, जो आपको भी कर देंगी भावुक

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2021 अभी तक सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद टीम के लिए किसी बुरे सपने से कम नहीं रहा है। टीम ने कुल सात मैच खेले हैं, जिसमें से महज एक में उसे जीत नसीब हुई, जबकि छह बार हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। सातवें मैच से पहले डेविड वॉर्नर से कप्तानी छीन ली गई और उनकी जगह केन विलियमसन को नया कप्तान बनाया गया। इतना ही नहीं राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ वॉर्नर को प्लेइंग XI में भी जगह नहीं मिली। मैच के दौरान वॉर्नर मैदान पर खिलाड़ियों के लिए ड्रिंक्स ले जाते दिखे और बाउंड्री के बाहर गेंद कलेक्ट करते नजर आए। फैन्स इससे काफी दुखी हैं और सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद टीम मैनेजमेंट पर अपना गुस्सा निकाला।

वॉर्नर की कप्तानी में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद आईपीएल खिताब जीत चुका है और वह इस फ्रेंचाइजी टीम की ओर से सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ी भी हैं। उनको कप्तानी और प्लेइंग XI से हटाए जाने को लेकर विलियमसन, कोच ट्रेवर बेलिस और मेंटर टॉम मूडी अपनी बात रख चुके हैं। विलियमसन ने कहा, 'जीत के लिए जरूरत से ज्यादा आतुर होने की जगह हमें इस बात पर ध्यान देना होगा कि हमें कैसे आगे बढ़ना है। वॉर्नर विश्वस्तरीय खिलाड़ी हैं और हम कई ऑप्शन पर चर्चा कर रहे हैं, मैं इस बात को लेकर आश्वस्त हूं कि इस बारे में काफी चर्चा होगी।' राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान वॉर्नर की कई तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं।

कप्तान बदलने के बाद भी सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की किस्मत नहीं बदली और टीम को राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ 55 रनों से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

