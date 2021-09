Hello & welcome from Sharjah for Match 3⃣5⃣ of the #VIVOIPL 👋



All set for mouthwatering contest as @imVkohli's @RCBTweets square off against the @msdhoni-led @ChennaiIPL. 🔥 🧊



Which team will come out on top tonight❓ #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/4efREDMgcx