हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   LIVE IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR: पंजाब के खिलाफ राजस्थान ने जीता टॉस, पहले गेंदबाजी का किया फैसला

LIVE IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR: पंजाब के खिलाफ राजस्थान ने जीता टॉस, पहले गेंदबाजी का किया फैसला

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2021 के चौथे मैच में पंजाब किंग्स की टीम का सामना राजस्थान रॉयल्स से हो रहा है। राजस्थान के कप्तान संजू सैमसन ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया है। पंजाब की तरफ से इस मैच में झाय रिचर्ड्सन, रिले मेरेडिथ और शाहरुख खान आईपीएल में अपना डेब्यू कर रहे हैं। राजस्थान की तरफ से चेतन साकारिया को प्लेइंग इलेवन में जगह दी गई है। 

 

 

 

 

