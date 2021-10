IPL 2021 1st Qualifier, CSK vs DC: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लिए प्लेऑफ में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले सुरेश रैना की प्लेइंग XI से हुई छुट्टी

Suresh Raina in (Playoffs + finals)



- Most runs (714)

- Most 4s (51)

- Most 6s (40)

- Most 50s (7)

- Fastest 50s (16b)

- Highest Powerplay Score (87)

- 2nd Highest SR (155.22)

- Most M.O.M (3) Joined with Polly



Only player to Win M.O.M Award in Final, Qualifier, Eliminator pic.twitter.com/lAMxpMdi3C