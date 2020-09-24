डीन जोन्स के निधन से शोक में डूबा क्रिकेट जगत, जानिए विराट कोहली से लेकर वीरेंद्र सहवाग तक किसने क्या कहा

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और मशहूर कमेंटेटर रहे डीन जोन्स का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया है। जोन्स इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 13वें सीजन के ब्रॉडकास्ट के लिए मुंबई से काम कर रहे थे। उनके निधन की खबर सुनकर पूरा क्रिकेट जगत सन्न रह गया है। टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली से लेकर पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत तमाम दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने उन्हें सोशल मीडिया के जरिए श्रद्धांजलि दी है। जोन्स साल 1984 से 1994 के बीच ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के लिए खेले, इस दौरान उन्होंने 52 टेस्ट और 164 वनडे इंटरनैशनल मैच खेले।
पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर डीन जोन्स का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन
जोन्स ने 46.55 की औसत से 3631 टेस्ट रन, जबकि 44.61 की औसत से 6068 वनडे इंटरनैशनल रन बनाए। आईपीएल की तमाम फ्रेंचाइजी टीमों ने भी जोन्स को श्रद्धांजलि दी है। स्टार स्पोर्ट्स के आधिकारिक स्टेटमेंट में कहा गया, 'बेहद दुख के साथ हम डीन मर्विन जोन्स एएम के निधन की खबर साझा कर रहे हैं। दिल का दौरा पड़ने से उनका निधन हो गया।' स्टेटमेंट के मुताबिक, 'हम उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदना जाहिर करते हैं और इस मुश्किल समय में उनके सहयोग के लिए तैयार हैं। जरूरी इंतजाम करने के लिए हम ऑस्ट्रेलियाई हाई कमीशन के संपर्क में हैं।
जोन्स के लिए विराट कोहली ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'डीन जोन्स के निधन की खबर सुनकर हैरान हूं। उनके परिवार और दोस्तों को भगवान इस मुश्किल समय में शक्ति दे।' वहीं वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा, 'डीन जोन्स के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुखी हूं। अभी भी विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है। वो मेरे पसंदीदा कमेंटेटर्स में से एक थे। वो मेरे कई मुकाम हासिल करने वाले मैचों में ऑन एयर थे। उनके साथ कई यादें जुड़ी हुई हैं। उनको याद करूंगा।'
Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020
डीन जोन्स के निधन पर जानिए किसने क्या कहा-
Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020
A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.
May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz
Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020
Shocked to hear Deano is no more. His innovative batting and his professorial analysis in studio were always such a joy to watch. He was so full of life. Will miss watching him on TV and talking cricket with him. RIP #DeanJones— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 24, 2020
2020 cannot get worse😭 really saddened about news on Dean Jones legendary cricketer and an even better person.— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 24, 2020
Shocking news of #DeanJones passing away in Mumbai. He was our coach during a T10 league a couple of years back. His ideas and insight were so unique. A very popular Aussie in India. Will miss you and your passionate voice sir. #OmShanti #RIP pic.twitter.com/Kn1KlyAQSk— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 24, 2020
I can’t believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mc8h36gnWe— David Warner (@davidwarner31) September 24, 2020
We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/gAAagImKeC— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020
Professor. Always and Forever 💙— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 24, 2020
Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of one of the greatest ambassadors of cricket, #DeanJones.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Kp84RR3VcD