24 सितम्बर, 2020|6:11|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   डीन जोन्स के निधन से शोक में डूबा क्रिकेट जगत, जानिए विराट कोहली से लेकर वीरेंद्र सहवाग तक किसने क्या कहा

डीन जोन्स के निधन से शोक में डूबा क्रिकेट जगत, जानिए विराट कोहली से लेकर वीरेंद्र सहवाग तक किसने क्या कहा

dean jones file photo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और मशहूर कमेंटेटर रहे डीन जोन्स का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया है। जोन्स इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 13वें सीजन के ब्रॉडकास्ट के लिए मुंबई से काम कर रहे थे। उनके निधन की खबर सुनकर पूरा क्रिकेट जगत सन्न रह गया है। टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली से लेकर पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत तमाम दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने उन्हें सोशल मीडिया के जरिए श्रद्धांजलि दी है। जोन्स साल 1984 से 1994 के बीच ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के लिए खेले, इस दौरान उन्होंने 52 टेस्ट और 164 वनडे इंटरनैशनल मैच खेले।

पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर डीन जोन्स का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन

जोन्स ने 46.55 की औसत से 3631 टेस्ट रन, जबकि 44.61 की औसत से 6068 वनडे इंटरनैशनल रन बनाए। आईपीएल की तमाम फ्रेंचाइजी टीमों ने भी जोन्स को श्रद्धांजलि दी है। स्टार स्पोर्ट्स के आधिकारिक स्टेटमेंट में कहा गया, 'बेहद दुख के साथ हम डीन मर्विन जोन्स एएम के निधन की खबर साझा कर रहे हैं। दिल का दौरा पड़ने से उनका निधन हो गया।' स्टेटमेंट के मुताबिक, 'हम उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदना जाहिर करते हैं और इस मुश्किल समय में उनके सहयोग के लिए तैयार हैं। जरूरी इंतजाम करने के लिए हम ऑस्ट्रेलियाई हाई कमीशन के संपर्क में हैं।

धोनी पर भड़के पीटरसन, कहा- उनकी ऐसी नॉनसेंस स्वीकार नहीं कर सकता

जोन्स के लिए विराट कोहली ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'डीन जोन्स के निधन की खबर सुनकर हैरान हूं। उनके परिवार और दोस्तों को भगवान इस मुश्किल समय में शक्ति दे।' वहीं वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा, 'डीन जोन्स के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुखी हूं। अभी भी विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है। वो मेरे पसंदीदा कमेंटेटर्स में से एक थे। वो मेरे कई मुकाम हासिल करने वाले मैचों में ऑन एयर थे। उनके साथ कई यादें जुड़ी हुई हैं। उनको याद करूंगा।'

डीन जोन्स के निधन पर जानिए किसने क्या कहा-

