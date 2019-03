IPL 2019 RCBvsMI: युवी के तीन छक्कों के बाद ऐसा महसूस कर रहे थे चहल, खुद किया खुलासा- video

"Felt like Stuart Broad during that over 😂" 3 sixes in 3 balls bowling to @yuvisofficial and even @yuzi_chahal23 feared a repeat of the 2007 T20 WC, before redeeming himself the very next delivery 😎 #RCBvMI #VIVOIPL @royalchallengersbangalore

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20) on Mar 28, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT