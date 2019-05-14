DA Image

होमक्रिकेट

IPL 2019 Final, MIvsCSK: बुमराह की गेंद पर डिकॉक से हुई ये बड़ी गलती, फिर पेसर ने किया कुछ ऐसा

IPL 2019 Final, MIvsCSK: शानदार गेंदबाज बुमराह में कुछ ऐसे गुण भी हैं, जो आमतौर पर आधुनिक तेज गेंदबाजों में नहीं होते। उनके पास सोने जैसा दिल है और कूल माइंड है। 

jasprit bumrah twitter

Indian Premier League 2019 final MI vs CSK: गुड फिजिक, आक्रामकता, गति, नियंत्रण, स्विंग, वैरिएशन और प्रेजेंस आफ माइंड... यदि किसी में ये सारे गुण हों, तो वह खिलाड़ी एक शानदार तेज गेंदबाज है। जसप्रीत बुमराह में ये सारे गुण हैं और इसी वजह से वह भारतीय टीम के तेज गेंदबाज हैं। लेकिन इन सबके साथ बुमराह में कुछ ऐसे गुण भी हैं, जो आमतौर पर आधुनिक तेज गेंदबाजों में नहीं होते। उनके पास सोने जैसा दिल है और कूल माइंड है। 

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2019) का फाइनल मैच हैदराबाद में मुंबई इंडियंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच खेला गया। इस मैच में मुंबई इंडियंस ने आखिरी ओवर में पासा पलटते हुए मात्र रन से चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को मात दी और चौथी बार आईपीएल का खिताब अपने नाम किया। इस मैच में जसप्रीत बुमराह ने शानदार गेंदबाजी के साथ कुछ ऐसा भी किया, जिसकी हर कोई तारीफ कर रहा है। 

VIDEO: खून बहता रहा फिर भी बल्लेबाजी करते रहे वॉटसन, अब दुनिया कर रही सलाम

दरअसल, जसप्रीत बुमराह ने रविंद्र जडेजा को 5 टैरेफिक गेंदें फेंकीं। बाएं हाथ के जडेजा के लिए ये किसी दुःस्वप्न से कम नहीं रही होंगी। छठी गेंद उनके बल्ले के पास निकली। जडेजा गेंद को समझते इससे पहले ही गेंद क्विंटन डिकॉक के पास पहुंच चुकी थी। डिकॉक भी गेंद को नहीं समझ पाए। गेंद उन्हें मात देती हुई सीमा पार चली गई। चेन्नई को बाई के चार रन मिले। उस समय यह किसी गुनाह से कम नहीं था। 

IPL 2019 Final: हार के बाद बुरी तरह टूट गए थे धौनी, संजय मांजरेकर ने किया खुलासा

इन चार रनों ने इक्वेशन 6 गेंद पर 9 रन कर दी थी। ऐसे में बुमराह को इस समय आक्रामक होना चाहिए था या अपना गुस्सा दिखाना चाहिए था, लेकिन उन्होंने विकेटकीपर से कुछ बुद्धिमानी के शब्द कहे। बेशक बुमराह इससे निराश हुए होंगेस लेकिन उन्होंने अलग ढंग से इसे अभिव्यक्त किया। वह खुद डिकॉक के पास गए और उनके कंधों को पकड़ते हुए एक मीठी सी स्माइल दी। मैच के दौरान बुमराह के इस कूल बने रहने की हर कोई तारीफ कर रहा है।

बता दें कि यह सब उस समय हुआ, जब मैच का आखिरी ओवर फेंका जाना था। चेन्नई अब भी फेवरेट थी। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को आखिरी ओवर में 9 रन बनाने थे, लेकिन मलिंगा के आखिरी ओवर ने चेन्नई से जीत छीन ली। जसप्रीत बुमराह के जेस्चर्स की सबने तारीफ की। मैच के 17वें ओवर में बुमराह की गेंद पर राहुल चाहर ने वॉटसन का कैच छोड़ा। इसके बावजूद बुमराह के चेहरे पर कोई गुस्सा नहीं था। यदि चाहर वह कैच पकड़ लेते तो मैच इतना करीब नहीं जाता।

  Web Title:IPL 2019 Final mi vs csk twitter lauds Jasprit Bumrah for consoling Quinton de Kock after conceding 4 byes in the 19th over

मैच 5
वेस्ट इंडीज247/9(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश248/5(47.2)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 5 विकटों से हराया
Mon, 13 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
मुंबई इंडियंस149/8(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स148/7(20.0)
मुंबई इंडियंस ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को 1 रन से हराया
Sun, 12 May 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
बेल्जियम133/6(20.0)
vs
जर्मनी135/4(18.0)
जर्मनी ने बेल्जियम को 6 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 12 May 2019 02:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
Velocity121/6(20.0)
vs
Supernovas125/6(20.0)
ने को 4 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 11 May 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
