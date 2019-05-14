IPL 2019 Final, MIvsCSK: बुमराह की गेंद पर डिकॉक से हुई ये बड़ी गलती, फिर पेसर ने किया कुछ ऐसा

Indian Premier League 2019 final MI vs CSK: गुड फिजिक, आक्रामकता, गति, नियंत्रण, स्विंग, वैरिएशन और प्रेजेंस आफ माइंड... यदि किसी में ये सारे गुण हों, तो वह खिलाड़ी एक शानदार तेज गेंदबाज है। जसप्रीत बुमराह में ये सारे गुण हैं और इसी वजह से वह भारतीय टीम के तेज गेंदबाज हैं। लेकिन इन सबके साथ बुमराह में कुछ ऐसे गुण भी हैं, जो आमतौर पर आधुनिक तेज गेंदबाजों में नहीं होते। उनके पास सोने जैसा दिल है और कूल माइंड है।

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2019) का फाइनल मैच हैदराबाद में मुंबई इंडियंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच खेला गया। इस मैच में मुंबई इंडियंस ने आखिरी ओवर में पासा पलटते हुए मात्र रन से चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को मात दी और चौथी बार आईपीएल का खिताब अपने नाम किया। इस मैच में जसप्रीत बुमराह ने शानदार गेंदबाजी के साथ कुछ ऐसा भी किया, जिसकी हर कोई तारीफ कर रहा है।

दरअसल, जसप्रीत बुमराह ने रविंद्र जडेजा को 5 टैरेफिक गेंदें फेंकीं। बाएं हाथ के जडेजा के लिए ये किसी दुःस्वप्न से कम नहीं रही होंगी। छठी गेंद उनके बल्ले के पास निकली। जडेजा गेंद को समझते इससे पहले ही गेंद क्विंटन डिकॉक के पास पहुंच चुकी थी। डिकॉक भी गेंद को नहीं समझ पाए। गेंद उन्हें मात देती हुई सीमा पार चली गई। चेन्नई को बाई के चार रन मिले। उस समय यह किसी गुनाह से कम नहीं था।

इन चार रनों ने इक्वेशन 6 गेंद पर 9 रन कर दी थी। ऐसे में बुमराह को इस समय आक्रामक होना चाहिए था या अपना गुस्सा दिखाना चाहिए था, लेकिन उन्होंने विकेटकीपर से कुछ बुद्धिमानी के शब्द कहे। बेशक बुमराह इससे निराश हुए होंगेस लेकिन उन्होंने अलग ढंग से इसे अभिव्यक्त किया। वह खुद डिकॉक के पास गए और उनके कंधों को पकड़ते हुए एक मीठी सी स्माइल दी। मैच के दौरान बुमराह के इस कूल बने रहने की हर कोई तारीफ कर रहा है।

My respect for Bumrah just went up enormously. After that shot of his conversation with de Kock. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

Brilliant calmness under pressure from Mumbai. Bumrah's gesture when De Kock missed the last ball and it went for 4 Byes showed his maturity and calmness and Rohit also handled the pressure extremely well. Well tried Chennai. But congratulations Mumbai on a 4th title #MIvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 12, 2019

Moment of the game. Through thick and thin. #OneFamily 💙 https://t.co/hGZZCUDMVE — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 12, 2019

This shows how mature Jasprit Bumrah has become. When de Kock missed the ball and it went for 4, he went out to him and told him it's okay, it happens in pressure situations like finals.👏#CSKvMI #IPL2019Final #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/4tEWQTtlui — V I P E R™ (@TheViper_offl) May 12, 2019

One of the best moments of the day. Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock after he dropped Jadeja on his bowling ❤️ #MIvCSK #IPL2019Final pic.twitter.com/HrpIxFrFd9 — Saurabh (@SteynGun_) May 12, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a gem of a spell in a big game under pressure. He laughed it away when Rahul Chahar dropped Watson of his bowling. He consoled Quinton De Kock when he gave away those byes in a big moment. The man is captain material, as calm as a toad in the sun. — Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) May 12, 2019

Bumrah's gesture towards Quinton de cock after he miskept and gave 4 runs. Gold!!

See a great captain in @Jaspritbumrah93 ? #IPL #Mi #bumrah — Ajinkya Salve (@AjinkyaSalve) May 12, 2019

For me this was the best moment of the entire #IPL2019 . With the trophy on line , Quinton de Kock lets one through and it races to the fence . A distraught de Kock thought he had spilled the cup. Jasprit Bumrah the bowler walks up to him and puts an arm around .



ABSOLUTE CLASS. pic.twitter.com/HnAHTKlgSh — Anish Ancil (@anishancil) May 12, 2019

बता दें कि यह सब उस समय हुआ, जब मैच का आखिरी ओवर फेंका जाना था। चेन्नई अब भी फेवरेट थी। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को आखिरी ओवर में 9 रन बनाने थे, लेकिन मलिंगा के आखिरी ओवर ने चेन्नई से जीत छीन ली। जसप्रीत बुमराह के जेस्चर्स की सबने तारीफ की। मैच के 17वें ओवर में बुमराह की गेंद पर राहुल चाहर ने वॉटसन का कैच छोड़ा। इसके बावजूद बुमराह के चेहरे पर कोई गुस्सा नहीं था। यदि चाहर वह कैच पकड़ लेते तो मैच इतना करीब नहीं जाता।