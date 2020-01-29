 DA Image
INDvNZ: भारत ने सुपर ओवर में जीता मैच, रोहित शर्मा पर यूजर्स बोले- हिटमैन महान हैं

भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की टी20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज में 3-0 से अजेय बढ़त बना ली है। भारत ने सुपर ओवर में न्यूजीलैंड को हराया। भारत ने 20 ओवर में पांच विकेट पर 179 रन बनाए थे। जवाब में न्यूजीलैंड ने भी 20 ओवर में छह विकेट पर 179 रन बनाए। 

मैच इसके बाद सुपर ओवर तक खिंचा, जहां न्यूजीलैंड ने 17 रन बनाए और भारत ने 20 रन बनाकर मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। इसके साथ ही भारत ने पहली बार न्यूजीलैंड में टी20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज अपने नाम की है। टीम इंडिया की शानदार जीत के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बधाईयों का सिलसिला भी शुरू हो गया। लोगों ने सुपर ओवर में रोहित शर्मा की बल्लेबाजी की तारीफ की।

आज खेले गए मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। जिसके बाद बल्लेबाजी करने आई भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 179 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया। भारत की ओर से रोहित शर्मा ने 40 गेंद में 65 रनों की पारी खेली। रोहित शर्मा ने अपनी पारी में 6 चौके और 3 छक्के जड़े। 

इसके अलावा केएल राहुल ने 27, शिवम दुबे ने 3, विराट कोहली ने 38, श्रेयस अय्यर ने 17, मनीष पांडेय ने 14 और रवींद्र जडेजा ने 10 रन बनाए। लेकिन न्यूजीलैंड की टीम निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 179 रन ही बना सकी। इसके मैच सुपर ओवर में गया। जहां पर भारत को जीत के लिए सुपर ओवर में 18 रन बनाने थे। सुपर ओवर की आखिरी गेंद पर छक्का लगाकर रोहित ने टीम इंडिया को दिलाई जीत। भारत ने सीरीज में 3-0 अजेय बढ़त बनाई।

