INDvNZ: भारत ने सुपर ओवर में जीता मैच, रोहित शर्मा पर यूजर्स बोले- हिटमैन महान हैं

भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की टी20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज में 3-0 से अजेय बढ़त बना ली है। भारत ने सुपर ओवर में न्यूजीलैंड को हराया। भारत ने 20 ओवर में पांच विकेट पर 179 रन बनाए थे। जवाब में न्यूजीलैंड ने भी 20 ओवर में छह विकेट पर 179 रन बनाए।
मैच इसके बाद सुपर ओवर तक खिंचा, जहां न्यूजीलैंड ने 17 रन बनाए और भारत ने 20 रन बनाकर मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। इसके साथ ही भारत ने पहली बार न्यूजीलैंड में टी20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज अपने नाम की है। टीम इंडिया की शानदार जीत के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बधाईयों का सिलसिला भी शुरू हो गया। लोगों ने सुपर ओवर में रोहित शर्मा की बल्लेबाजी की तारीफ की।
आज खेले गए मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। जिसके बाद बल्लेबाजी करने आई भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 179 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया। भारत की ओर से रोहित शर्मा ने 40 गेंद में 65 रनों की पारी खेली। रोहित शर्मा ने अपनी पारी में 6 चौके और 3 छक्के जड़े।
इसके अलावा केएल राहुल ने 27, शिवम दुबे ने 3, विराट कोहली ने 38, श्रेयस अय्यर ने 17, मनीष पांडेय ने 14 और रवींद्र जडेजा ने 10 रन बनाए। लेकिन न्यूजीलैंड की टीम निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 179 रन ही बना सकी। इसके मैच सुपर ओवर में गया। जहां पर भारत को जीत के लिए सुपर ओवर में 18 रन बनाने थे। सुपर ओवर की आखिरी गेंद पर छक्का लगाकर रोहित ने टीम इंडिया को दिलाई जीत। भारत ने सीरीज में 3-0 अजेय बढ़त बनाई।
What a finish! @ImRo45 you beauty! What hitting from the #Hitman. Hard luck kiwis (players and commentary team) #NZvIND— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 29, 2020
10 needed off last two balls in super over and @ImRo45 went for two sixes! What a thriller! Top efforts from Rohit, @klrahul11 , @imjadeja , @MdShami11 and others. #NZvIND— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 29, 2020
I think Rohit Sharma will finish his career with 998 sixes leaving people arguing why the two sixes in Hamilton were not counted in his career stats 😛 #NZvInd— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 29, 2020
The entire match was great but the last 45 minutes of that game, from Kane taking down Bumrah in the 17th, to Shami's fightback & New Zealand's implosion & then onto the Super Over itself, ending with Rohit's thunderous hits...that was T20 at its mad & ludicrous best. #NZvIND— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 29, 2020
Just WOW. #Hitman #RohitSharma smashes 2 6s in the end and wins it for us in STYLEEEE 😎👌👏#Superover #INDvsNZ— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 29, 2020
NZ - 17/0 (by Bumrah)
Ind - 20/0 (by Southie) #India wins the series 3-0; 2 more to play
Waah, the last two consecutive sixes from #RohitSharma made my day. Seems like he's all set to get the 13th #IPL trophy. #GoEvenThisSeason 😂 pic.twitter.com/BpQIhhtqhU— ashna (@ashnazaveri) January 29, 2020
This is the best batsman in the world right now.— Mukul Sharma (@mukulsharma1419) January 29, 2020
When it comes to decider this man never let India down.
Hitman becomes superhit in Super Over.
Remember the name #RohitSharma
#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8hN0OxUH9q