गुजरात में चार मंजिला इमारत में लगी आग, कोई हताहत नहीं
भाजपा अपने दम पर 301 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव जीतेगी : शाहनवाज हुसैन
स्वीडन ने असांजे के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म के मामले की जांच फिर शुरू की
बिहार: सीवान में यात्रियों से भरी बस पलटी, 6 लोगों की मौत, 12 घायल
यूपी: सामूहिक हत्याकांड में बाहुबली विधायक अशोक सिंह चंदेल ने कोर्ट में किया सरेंडर
दुबई के अस्पताल में हिप रिप्लेसमेंट सर्जरी के बाद भारतीय महिला की मौत
रतलाम में बोले पीएम मोदी, वोट न डालकर आपने बहुत बड़ा पाप किया है दिग्गी राजा
चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान फटा सनी देओल की कार का टायर, सड़क दुर्घटना में बाल-बाल बचे
बंगाल में बोले अमित शाह- 'ममता दीदी, आप में है हिम्मत तो करो मुझे गिरफ्तार'
महाकालेश्वर मंदिर के गर्भगृह में आधे घंटे तक रुकी प्रियंका गांधी, किया अनुष्ठान
होमक्रिकेट

IPL Final: सचिन, सहवाग से लेकर डिविलियर्स तक जानिए किसने क्या कहा

मुंबई इंडियंस ने फाइनल मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को एक रन से हराकर चौथी बार आईपीएल खिताब अपने नाम किया। जानिए फाइनल मैच को लेकर किसने क्या कहा।

Virender Sehwag

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और मुंबई इंडियंस के बीच आखिरी गेंद तक चले फाइनल मुकाबले के बाद इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने कहा कि इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) हमेशा नाटकीयता से भरपूर रहता है जबकि वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने इसे बेहतरीन मुकाबला करार दिया। क्रिकेट जगत ने ट्विटर पर फाइनल मैच को लेकर कुछ इस तरह प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की।

MIvsCSK: राहुल चाहर के फैन हुए मास्टर ब्लास्टर, तारीफ में कह दी यह बड़ी बात

IPL 2019 Final :  हरभजन सिंह इस बात पर हुए नाराज, ट्वीट कर निकाली भड़ास

सचिन तेंदुलकर: सबसे रोमांचक सीजन में से एक का शानदार अंत। बेहतरीन व्यक्तिगत प्रदर्शन टीमवर्क के सामने नहीं टिक सकता और यह साबित हो गया।

सौरव गांगुली: क्या मैच था और अचानक आपको पता चलता है कि इंसान ही खेल रहे थे। दबाव में शानदार कौशल का प्रदर्शन।

वीरेंद्र सहवाग: जबर्दस्त फाइनल। शानदार टूर्नामेंट। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की किस्मत खराब रही। मुंबई इंडियंस को बधाई।

एबी डिविलियर्स: वाह। निशब्द। आईपीएल, क्या शानदार टूर्नामेंट।

आर अश्विन: ओह क्या शानदार मैच था। मुंबई इंडियंस और रोहित शर्मा को बधाई। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और एम एस धौनी बदकिस्मत रहे।

माइकल वॉन: आईपीएल हमेशा नाटकीयता से भरपूर रहता है। आखिरी कुछ ओवरों में ही सब कुछ था। कैच छूटे। मैदान पर फोकस टूटा। शानदार स्ट्रोक्स लगे, रन आउट और उम्दा गेंदबाजी।

जोंटी रोड्स: वाह माली, शानदार प्रदर्शन। अब मुझे अपनी सांसों को काबू में लाने के लिए बीयर पीनी पड़ेगी। पिछले दस मिनट से होटल में कूद रहा था। क्या मैच था। आईपीएल से कोई प्यार कैसे ना करे।

सैम बिलिंग्स: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम पर गर्व है और इसका हिस्सा होना अदभुत रहा। इतने कम अंतर से हारे। आईपीएल क्या शानदार टूर्नामेंट है। मुंबई इंडियंस को बधाई।

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण: मुंबई इंडियंस ने दबाव का बखूबी सामना करके जीत दर्ज की। क्या शानदार फाइनल था।

केविन पीटरसन: शानदार। एक और लाजवाब टूर्नामेंट। इस महान खेल को सीखने के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ क्रिकेट अकादमी, आईपीएल।

फाइनल
मुंबई इंडियंस149/8(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स148/7(20.0)
मुंबई इंडियंस ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को 1 रन से हराया
Sun, 12 May 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
बेल्जियम133/6(20.0)
vs
जर्मनी135/4(18.0)
जर्मनी ने बेल्जियम को 6 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 12 May 2019 02:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
Velocity121/6(20.0)
vs
Supernovas125/6(20.0)
ने को 4 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 11 May 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
जर्मनी144/6(20.0)
vs
बेल्जियम87/10(14.4)
जर्मनी ने बेल्जियम को 57 रनों से हराया
Sat, 11 May 2019 06:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
इंग्लैंड
vs
पाकिस्तान
काउंटी ग़्राउंड, ब्रिस्टल
Tue, 14 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
मैच 6
आयरलैंड
vs
बांग्लादेश
कासल एवेन्यु, डबलिन, आयरलैंड
Wed, 15 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
फाइनल
T.B.C.
vs
T.B.C.
द विलेज, मलहाइड, डबलिन
Fri, 17 May 2019 03:15 PM IST

