IND vs SA 2nd Test: भारत को 202 पर समेटने के बाद स्टंप्स तक दक्षिण अफ्रीका 35/1, मेजबान टीम 167 रन पीछे

🏏 DAY 1 | STUMPS



The #Proteas close out Day 1 of the 2nd Betway Test on 35/1 and trail India by a further 167 runs 🇿🇦



Earlier, India posted 202 all out in their first innings#SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/cNEzBCgFTb