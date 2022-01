IND vs SA: एक कैच लेकर विराट कोहली ने बनाया एक और रिकॉर्ड, टेस्ट में सर्वाधिक कैच लेने वाले छठवें भारतीय खिलाड़ी बने

Virat Kohli completes 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ catches in Test cricket 🙌



He is the sixth Indian fielder, who isn't a wicket-keeper, to get to the milestone in Tests.



