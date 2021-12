10 for 119 off 47.5 overs!

Ajaz Patel becomes just the 3rd man ever to take 10 wickets in a Test innings & the first Kiwi, bettering Sir Richard Hadlee’s 9-52 in Brisbane in 1985.

India all out for 325. #INDvNZ