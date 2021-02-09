India vs England: अजिंक्य रहाणे को लेकर संजय मांजरेकर का ट्वीट वायरल, फैन्स ने किए कुछ ऐसे कमेंट्स

भारतीय टेस्ट टीम के उप-कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ चेन्नई टेस्ट की दूसरी पारी में बिना खाता खोले ही आउट हो गए। रहाणे पहली पारी में भी महज एक रन ही बना पाए थे। हाल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर रहाणे की कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया ने तीन टेस्ट मैच खेले थे, जिसमें से एक टेस्ट ड्रॉ पर छूटा था, जबकि दो टेस्ट मैच भारत ने जीता था। रहाणे ने मेलबर्न टेस्ट में सेंचुरी ठोकी थी। रहाणे की फॉर्म टेस्ट क्रिकेट में काफी समय से चर्चा में है। रहाणे के आउट होने के बाद टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर संजय मांजरेकर ने एक ऐसा ट्वीट किया है, जो वायरल हो गया है।
मांजरेकर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मेरी दिक्कत कप्तान रहाणे से है बल्लेबाज रहाणे। मेलबर्न में सेंचुरी के बाद रहाणे के स्कोर रहे हैं 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1 और 0, सेंचुरी के बाद क्लास खिलाड़ी अपनी फॉर्म को आगे ले जाते हैं और टीम के आउट ऑफ फॉर्म वाले खिलाड़ियों का भार उठाते हैं।'
My issue with Rahane the captain is Rahane the batsman.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 9, 2021
After that 100 in Melbourne his scores are - 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1 & 0. After a 100, class players carry their form & carry the burden of players out of form. #INDvENG
रहाणे जेम्स एंडरसन की गेंद पर क्लीन बोल्ड होकर पवेलियन लौटे, उनके आउट होने से टीम इंडिया की मुश्किलें और बढ़ गईं। फैन्स ने मांजरेकर के ट्वीट पर कुछ ऐसे कमेंट्स किए हैं-
Shreyas Iyer, Rahane, Rohit others are still in the team because they are from Mumbai. I would have trusted Mayank to do the Job. Couple of bad tests woudn't rule the hardowrk he has put in past tests. #INDvsENG @BCCI— Sathwik Kotagiri (@7thwik) February 9, 2021
Rahane has been a disaster for quite some time, he plays an innings or two and then goes missing for number of games. Just doesn't inspire confidence when playing in Indian conditions, Mayank at 5 in Indian conditions can be gold with his positive play against spin..— Trincazz (@trincazz) February 9, 2021
Mayank over rahane is a better option in home condition.— (₹pace) (@imrupesh28) February 9, 2021
Exactly! And then people like KL Rahul need to be benched. Could easily become India’s number 5 in the long run. #INDvENG— Raghav Raj Kodesia (@RaghavKodesia) February 9, 2021