india vs england 2018: जसप्रीत बुमराह की 'मैजिक' बॉल पर आउट हुए थे जेनिंग्स, सोशल मीडिया पर हुए TROLL

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच पांच मैचों की सीरीज खेली जा रही है। सीरीज का चौथा टेस्ट मैच साउथम्प्टन में जारी है। मैच के पहले दिन इंग्लैंड ने टॉस जीता और पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया। इंग्लैंड के सलामी बल्लेबाज कीटन जेनिंग्स बिना खाता खोले जसप्रीत बुमराह की गेंद पर आउट हुए थे। जेनिंग्स जिस अंदाज में एलबीडब्ल्यू आउट हुए, उसको लेकर उन्हें ट्विटर पर खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।

बुमराह की जिस गेंद पर जेनिंग्स आउट हुए, उसे मैजिक बॉल कहा जा रहा है। बुमहार ने इनस्विंगर फेंकी और जेनिंग्स को समझ ही नहीं आया कि क्या करना चाहिए और वो एक नौसिखिया बल्लेबाज की तरह एलबीडब्ल्यू आउट होकर पवेलियन लौट गए।

50 bucks says Jennings was on the sesh last night #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/dwGqOYzxMq — Mitch (@mitch_alex) August 30, 2018

सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने इसको लेकर जेनिंग्स का जमकर मजाक बनाया है। लोगों ने उन्हें नौसिखिया और बेवकूफ तक बना डाला।

Is this England's most messed up batting order yet? Root a spot too high, Bairstow a spot too high, Stokes a spot too high, and Jennings a whole level of cricket too high #ENGvIND — The Full Toss Cricket Blog (@thefulltoss) August 30, 2018

Bumrah making Jennings look like he's never played cricket before #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2jYR31yfKu — Ricky Mangidis (@rickm18) August 30, 2018

Superb bowling from Bumrah. Jennings was expecting the ball to leave him. Instead, it swung in, and Jennings ended up in a real tangle. Out for 0. England 1 for 1. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 30, 2018