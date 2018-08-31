अगली स्टोरी

जम्मू कश्मीर में लागू अनुच्छेद 35ए पर सुनवाई टली, अब अगले साल 19 जनवरी को होगी सुनवाई
मौसम दिनभर: राजधानी दिल्ली, लखनऊ और पटना में छाए रहेंगे बादल, देहरादून में ज्यादातर जगहों पर छाए रहेंगे बादल लेकिन बारिश के आसार। वहीं शिमला में कहीं-कहीं खिलेगी धूप, लेकिन ज्यादातर जगहों पर छाए रह सकते हैं बादल
एक राज्य के एससी-एसटी को दूसरे राज्य में आरक्षण नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट
शिवपाल ने रामगोपाल के पैर छूकर लिया आशीर्वाद, पर नहीं हुई बातचीत
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: बीजेपी बिहार में जदयू को दे सकती है 12 सीटें
यूपी-उत्तराखंड में बारिश की चेतावनी, ब्रह्मपुत्र नदी में बाढ़ का अलर्ट
18th Asian Games, Day-12: जिनसन जॉनसन और महिला रिले रेस टीम ने भारत को दिलाए गोल्ड
कांग्रेस नेताओं की राहुल को सलाह: न स्वीकारें संघ का न्योता
बिम्सटेक में बोले पीएम मोदी: भारत के लिए पड़ोसी देश सबसे पहले
ENG vs IND 4th Test: पहले दिन का खेल खत्म, भारत का स्कोर- 19/0
india vs england 2018: जसप्रीत बुमराह की 'मैजिक' बॉल पर आउट हुए थे जेनिंग्स, सोशल मीडिया पर हुए TROLL

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच पांच मैचों की सीरीज का चौथा टेस्ट मैच साउथम्प्टन में खेला जाना है। इंग्लैंड का पहला विकेट जसप्रीत बुमराह ने जिस गेंद पर लिया था, उसे मैजिक बॉल कहा जा रहा है।

Keaton Jennings

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच पांच मैचों की सीरीज खेली जा रही है। सीरीज का चौथा टेस्ट मैच साउथम्प्टन में जारी है। मैच के पहले दिन इंग्लैंड ने टॉस जीता और पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया। इंग्लैंड के सलामी बल्लेबाज कीटन जेनिंग्स बिना खाता खोले जसप्रीत बुमराह की गेंद पर आउट हुए थे। जेनिंग्स जिस अंदाज में एलबीडब्ल्यू आउट हुए, उसको लेकर उन्हें ट्विटर पर खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।

INDvENG 4th TEST: ये हैं पहले दिन की पांच सबसे हैरतअंगेज तस्वीरें

बुमराह की जिस गेंद पर जेनिंग्स आउट हुए, उसे मैजिक बॉल कहा जा रहा है। बुमहार ने इनस्विंगर फेंकी और जेनिंग्स को समझ ही नहीं आया कि क्या करना चाहिए और वो एक नौसिखिया बल्लेबाज की तरह एलबीडब्ल्यू आउट होकर पवेलियन लौट गए।

कुरेन को आउट कर कुंबले, भज्जी और बेदी के साथ इस खास क्लब में शामिल हुए आर अश्विन

विराट कोहली की खास 'डबल सेंचुरी', सचिन-द्रविड़ के साथ खास क्लब में हुए शामिल 

सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने इसको लेकर जेनिंग्स का जमकर मजाक बनाया है। लोगों ने उन्हें नौसिखिया और बेवकूफ तक बना डाला।

