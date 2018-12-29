DA Image

स्कूल में सजा के तौर पर छात्रों के साथ घिनौना बर्ताव, कर दिया नग्न
विधानसभा चुनाव में हार पर तेलंगाना कांग्रेस चीफ ने कहा- नायडू नहीं है जिम्मेदार
ऑनलाइन खदीदारी पर नए तरीके से छूट देने की तैयारी
नोएडा : एक्वा लाइन मेट्रो का अधिकतम किराया होगा 50 रुपये, सुरक्षा में भी होगा बड़ा बदलाव
बच्चों के साथ जघन्य यौन अपराध करनेवालों को मृत्युदंड की सजा, कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी
मारूति की कारों में अब नहीं होगा डीजल इंजन, जानें क्या है कारण
पुरी में पुलिस और पुजारी के बीच विवाद में बंद हुआ जगन्नाथ मंदिर
झारखंड : एडीजी तदाशा मिश्रा के इकलौते बेटे ने खुद को मारी गोली, मौत
नए साल में तोहफा, समय पर किस्त चुकाने वाले किसानों का ब्याज माफ होगा
'बेरहमी से गोली मारने वाले’ बयान के लिए कुमारस्वामी का माफी से इनकार
india vs australia: भारत जीत से 2 विकेट दूर, वीरू से लेकर कैफ सब हुए कमिंस के दीवाने

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चार मैचों की सीरीज का तीसरा टेस्ट मैच मेलबर्न में खेला जा रहा है। मैच के चौथे दिन पैट कमिंस ने सबका दिल जीत लिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए मैच पांचवें दिन तक खींच लिया।

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज का तीसरा टेस्ट मैच मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (Melbourne Cricket Ground) में खेला जा रहा है। मैच के चौथे दिन ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के तेज गेंदबाज पैट कमिंस ने सबका दिल जीत लिया। भारत को जीत के लिए दो विकेट की जरूरत थी और चौथे दिन का खेल बढ़ाया भी गया लेकिन कमिंस की शानदार बल्लेबाजी ने भारत को चौथे दिन जीत से वंचित रखा। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दूसरी पारी में आठ विकेट पर 258 रन बनाए हैं, और अभी भी भारत के लक्ष्य से 141 रन पीछे है।

पैट कमिंस 61 रन बनाकर नॉटआउट लौटे जबकि दूसरे छोर पर नाथन लायन 38 गेंद खेलकर 6 रन बनाकर नॉटआउट लौटे। इस टेस्ट में भारत की जीत लगभग तय मानी जा रही है, लेकिन कमिंस ने जिस तरह से अपने विकेट के लिए भारतीय गेंदबाजों को तरसाया उसने सबका दिल जीत लिया है। तमाम दिग्गज क्रिकेटर कमिंस की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं।

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'भारत यादगार जीत से दो विकेट दूर है। लेकिन पैट कमिंस ने शानदार खेल दिखाया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कुछ बल्लेबाजों को पैट कमिंस से सीखना चाहिए।' ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर मिशेल जॉनसन को अभी भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया की जीत की उम्मीद है, उन्होंने भी पैट कमिंस की जमकर तारीफ की है।

जानिए चौथे दिन का खेल खत्म होने के बाद किसने क्या ट्वीट कियाः

