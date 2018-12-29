india vs australia: भारत जीत से 2 विकेट दूर, वीरू से लेकर कैफ सब हुए कमिंस के दीवाने

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज का तीसरा टेस्ट मैच मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (Melbourne Cricket Ground) में खेला जा रहा है। मैच के चौथे दिन ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के तेज गेंदबाज पैट कमिंस ने सबका दिल जीत लिया। भारत को जीत के लिए दो विकेट की जरूरत थी और चौथे दिन का खेल बढ़ाया भी गया लेकिन कमिंस की शानदार बल्लेबाजी ने भारत को चौथे दिन जीत से वंचित रखा। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दूसरी पारी में आठ विकेट पर 258 रन बनाए हैं, और अभी भी भारत के लक्ष्य से 141 रन पीछे है।

पैट कमिंस 61 रन बनाकर नॉटआउट लौटे जबकि दूसरे छोर पर नाथन लायन 38 गेंद खेलकर 6 रन बनाकर नॉटआउट लौटे। इस टेस्ट में भारत की जीत लगभग तय मानी जा रही है, लेकिन कमिंस ने जिस तरह से अपने विकेट के लिए भारतीय गेंदबाजों को तरसाया उसने सबका दिल जीत लिया है। तमाम दिग्गज क्रिकेटर कमिंस की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं।

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'भारत यादगार जीत से दो विकेट दूर है। लेकिन पैट कमिंस ने शानदार खेल दिखाया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कुछ बल्लेबाजों को पैट कमिंस से सीखना चाहिए।' ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर मिशेल जॉनसन को अभी भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया की जीत की उम्मीद है, उन्होंने भी पैट कमिंस की जमकर तारीफ की है।

जानिए चौथे दिन का खेल खत्म होने के बाद किसने क्या ट्वीट कियाः

2 wickets away from a famous win. But admirable grit from Pat Cummins. A few of the Aussie batters need to learn from him. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/fdk6TR6q35 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2018

India couldn’t finish things off on Day 4 but with 8 wickets the result is virtually sealed. Great effort from the bowlers, but Pat Cummins fight and the way he has given it everything has been wonderful to watch. Something to cherish for Australia #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/4KV91Taiz5 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 29, 2018

When your No 8 is your best technically correct Batsman you know your team has a problem .... #Cummins #AUDvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 29, 2018

@patcummins30 absolutely standing up & fighting hard in this Test match 👏🏼 Aussies get a slight chance tomorrow needing 141 to win, India been deadly this Test & only need 2 wickets to lead the series. What will happen tomorrow...... — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 29, 2018

How’s this one then, Cummins will get about 120* & Lyon 90ish* Australia for the win tomorrow 👍🏼 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 29, 2018

Two of the best young fast bowlers in the world doing their thing today 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @patcummins30 @Jaspritbumrah93 🏏 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 28, 2018